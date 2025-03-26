Would You Wear a Monster on Your Wrist?

BEAMS and Seiko just brought a beast back from the deep. The two Japanese imprints have reimagined one of Seiko’s most beloved dive watches, the Prospex SKX781, affectionately nicknamed “The Monster.” And the result is something far more wrist-friendly than its name might suggest.

Originally released in the early 2000s, the SKX781 has long been a cult favorite among seasoned divers and collectors alike for being rugged, reliable, and purpose-built.

With 200 meters of water resistance and Seiko’s famously tough 7S26 automatic movement (non-hacking, non-handwinding, virtually indestructible), the original Monster earned its nickname by being a no-nonsense dive companion.

And that bold, bright-orange dial? It made underwater legibility a statement in its own right.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

For 2025, BEAMS and Seiko have polished the Monster’s fangs without dulling them. A gold and silver stainless steel makeover dresses the watch up for this limited-edition collab. It’s the kind of timepiece James Bond might wear to a formal dinner party… before diving off a seaside cliff to make his escape.

BEAMS 1 / 3

Gone is the loud orange dial, in its place, a sleek, dark gray sunray finish that plays beautifully with light. You still get all the technical specs like water resistance, Lumibrite-filled hands, rotating bezel, and the durability you expect from Seiko’s Prospex line. On the caseback, you’ll find BEAMS branding and limited-edition engravings.

The BEAMS x Seiko “Monster” is now available for pre-order via BEAMS for ¥82,500 JPY (around $550 USD). The official launch is set for April 18, with additional availability at select BEAMS retail locations.

Watch and fashion brand collabs are becoming the norm. And while some feel monstrously off, I’d have no problem wearing this Monster on my next beach vacation.