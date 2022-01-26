Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Berghaus Gets a GORE-TEX Upgrade With BRGHS//2.22

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Berghaus
There's no doubting Berghaus' knowledge of the outdoors; it's one of the OGs, but with BRGHS//2.22 it's getting a GORE-TEX-equipped, city-ready boost.

If you're from the UK, chances are, you're familiar with Berghaus in one shape or form. It could be that your secondary school Geography teacher swore by the brand, a parent keeps one tucked in the boot for those windy Tesco stints, or your mate skimmed a couple off Depop for Parklife.

Though I cannot claim to be any sort of expert like the brand's founders, Peter Lockey and Gordon Davison, who founded it back in the 60s, it was a household name throughout my teens, long before Arc'teryx.

Now, it's taking a leaf from Helly Hansen's HH-118389225 handbook – stripping back on vowels and consonants, showing numbers some love, and redefining where outdoor exploration meets traversing cityscapes.

BRGHS//2.22 is an observation and exploration of city-living, an application of the tools needed for summiting peaks to finding a city-ready aesthetic with protective capabilities. Broken down to its core, the collection blends high-performance, all-weather gear with contemporary silhouettes and functional details.

A range of outerwear pieces has been developed with the needs of the city commute in mind. Of course, GORE-TEX and Primaloft are welcomed boosts to each of these shapes, offering water protection and warmth without a sacrifice on style.

Styles, such as the men's Pygar Jacket and Agorax Long GTX Jacket, and women's Neilen Long Jacket sit alongside a concise range of apparel spanning t-shirts and fleecing; have been crafted in an easy-wearing palette of white, black, and grey.

The Berghaus BRGHS//2.22 collection is available to shop online now.

