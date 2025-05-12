Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Behold, GORE-TEX Nike Dunks

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

GORE-TEX Nike Dunks? We're so back.

Early looks at the "Light Crimson/Infrared" Nike Dunk Low have arrived, revealing a super vibrant red take crafted with waterproof and breathable GORE-TEX materials.

Need more proof? In addition to the unmistakable black and yellow tag hanging from the Swoosh, the shoe comes with a GORE-TEX branded toe.

The shoe's lining is expected to be the GORE-TEX part, while the upper comes wrapped in slick premium leather shaded in these bright red colors.

Oh, and the grey Swoosh on the side? It's said to be reflective. Nice if so.

Many Nike classics have undergone GORE-TEX transformations, including the Air Force 1, Air Max 90, and even the reborn Air Max Sunder. But GORE-TEX Dunks? That's a rare one.

Only a handful come up in search, including a super-rare all-black Dunk High from the 2010s and a "Neutral Grey" SB Dunk Low from 2008.

There have even been winterized Dunks designed to block out the elements (none of the trademarked material included, though). The latest Dunk looks to be the first GORE-TEX version in a very long time.

According to sneaker leakers, the GORE-TEX Nike Dunk Low "Light Crimson" shoes will drop sometime in the fall at Nike.

And if you look closely at the pics, you'll notice that the Dunks are actually samples. Hopefully, the final product will look exactly like those in the photos, as these are waterproof heaters.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
