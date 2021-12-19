Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Berghaus Launches New Dean Street Collection for Fall/Winter 2021

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Berghaus
Berghaus’ latest collection, Dean Street, sees the outdoors experts link up with vintage enthusiasts Duke’s Cupboard for a masterclass in archival design.

London’s Dean Street has welcomed many a cultural icon throughout history. The Soho street has been walked by Admiral Nelson, Mozart, and Charles Dickens (by all means, an impressive lineup) and is now home to Subway and Joe & the Juice - the perfect balance of classic and contemporary.

Now, the iconic street lends its name to Berghaus’ new collaborative collection with Duke’s cupboard – a celebration of the street's historical relevance, and a deep dive into Berg’s 55-year long timeline.

The Fall/Winter 2021 collection is, in essence, a recounting of the past 55 years of outdoors design, a storytelling opportunity to track the brand’s rise to a foundation of contemporary streetwear culture.

Vintage lovers from Facebook to Depop to Soho will be familiar with Duke’s Cupboard. The store has been home to hard-to-find streetwear grails since 2012, and its knowledge of pre-loved garments that have made it a staple of the West End, much like Dean Street.

In celebration of this connective tissue, the marriage of vintage and modern, Berghaus’ extensive product archive is revived and retooled with technical details, such as a waterproof 2L Hydroshell and updated silhouettes.

You can shop the full Berghaus Dean Street Fall/Winter 2021 collection online now.

