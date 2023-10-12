Sign up to never miss a drop
5 Water-Resistant GORE-TEX Alternatives to Help You Stay Dry This Winter

Words By Alex Rakestraw
Like a parent calling every game “Nintendo,” fabric brand GORE-TEX seems rooted in the brain.

Waterproof? GORE-TEX.

Winterproof? GORE-TEX.

In techwear, especially, that one name (and its famous “Guarantee to Keep You Dry”) might as well be the atmosphere. And yet, a whole world exists to explore past GORE.

There’s more to fabric tech than its most famous name. If you’re looking for a cold weather jacket to help you survive this winter, here are 5 GORE-TEX alternatives to know.

For a deeper dive into the outdoors, check out our comprehensive recap of the best outerwear brands in the world.

The North Face FUTURELIGHT

One of the newest GORE-TEX alternatives comes straight from the brand that made it famous.

The North Face recently unveiled FUTURELIGHT, a fabric that it claims is its most advanced waterproof breathable tech ever. The core of FUTURELIGHT is how it's made, a process the brand calls “nanospinning.” Thousands of tiny nozzles spin a polyurethane solution into a randomized matrix, creating nano-sized holes that let air in while water stays out.

While air-permeable membranes have been done before, the nanospinning process allows TNF designers to fine-tune the result for exact use case match, adjusting breathability, durability, stretch, and more.

In short, expect FUTURELIGHT on more than just mountaineering gear - lifestyle pieces, activewear, and even some parts of the TNF line that GORE-TEX didn’t touch before.

No one wins big break-ups, but for The North Face, the future is looking light.

Shop The North Face FUTURELIGHT

Image on Highsnobiety
RMST FUTURELIGHT Mountain
The North Face
$495
Image on Highsnobiety
Vectiv Fastpack FUTURELIG
The North Face
$149
Image on Highsnobiety
RMST Futurelight Mountain
The North Face
$641

Pertex Shield

It’s waterproof. It’s light. It’s Pertex Shield.

Often used in high-activity wear, Pertex Shield is a breathable waterproof membrane fabric designed for, in the brand’s own words, “intense mountain pursuits where weight and breathability are key.”

If the crinkle and swish of traditional membranes are bugs (not features), Shield is perhaps the best alternative.

The ultralight waterproofing can be found on technical gear from the likes of and Wander and Goldwin.

Shop Pertex Shield

Image on Highsnobiety
Pertex Wind Jacket
and wander
$395
Image on Highsnobiety
Fast Pertex-Shell Trouser
Goldwin
$418
Image on Highsnobiety
Neutrino Pro Down Jacket
Rab
$490

Waxed Cotton

Being outdoors means going to nature. Why not embrace it?

The most sustainable GORE-TEX alternative fabric is waxed cotton. Waxed cotton is exactly like it sounds: wax (typically beeswax or linseed) is applied to cotton, giving the cloth a hydrophobic coating. Nature applied to nature. That’s it.

While waxed cotton is neither as durably waterproof nor as breathable as PTFE membrane fabrics, for most time spent outdoors, it’ll work quite fine. It will unquestionably biodegrade better.

Shop Waxed Cotton

Image on Highsnobiety
Sling Backpack
Acne Studios
$350
Image on Highsnobiety
Grizzly Jacket
Our Legacy
$925
Image on Highsnobiety
Waxed Cotton Overcoat
Sunflower
$569

eVent

Nike, adidas. Pepsi, Coke. For 20 years, eVent fabrics has produced the other waterproof tech. But much like the famous Pepsi Challenge, when eVent goes head-to-head, the results speak for themselves.

eVent is a waterproof, breathable textile just like GORE-TEX. The key difference: eVent is a “dry system.” Layered GORE-TEX fabrics insert a layer of polyurethane between the wearer and the membrane. This layer manages sweat to keep gunk away from the sensitive waterproof bits, but because it’s there, the fabric can’t “breathe” sweat away until that layer gets wet.

Long story short, eVent removes that polyurethane layer. The upside: a highly breathable GORE-TEX alternative. The down: because sweat isn’t managed, eVent gear must be thoroughly cleaned more frequently to keep gunk (aka, skin oils and debris) from building up and impacting performance.

Shop eVent

Image on Highsnobiety
Hardshell Jacket
ROA
$840
Image on Highsnobiety
Pepper-Evab
Suicoke
$255
Image on Highsnobiety
Everyday Commuter
Pantavus
$327

Schoeller c_change

One of the most advanced fabrics on the market, Schoeller’s c_change membrane is a rare sight outside enthusiast brands.

c_change is an honest-to-goodness “adaptive” fabric straight out of Blade Runner. When conditions get hot or humid, the polymer structure of the membrane opens to let air out before closing once the optimum temperature is achieved.

While the technology is respected, the sheer cost of the fabric keeps its use limited. Look for it on pinnacle outerwear from brands like Mission Workshop and Alchemy.

Shop Schoeller c_change

Image on Highsnobiety
Waterproof Topcoat
Mission Workshop
$975
Image on Highsnobiety
Waterproof Car Coat
Mission Workshop
$555
Image on Highsnobiety
C-Change Wool Jacket
Alchemy
$346

For more tech gear and outerwear, check out our comprehensive list of Outdoor Brands You Need to Know.

