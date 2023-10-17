The Best GORE-TEX Sneakers For Bone Dry Feet

When you think about GORE-TEX, you probably envision traipsing through snow and ice in winter, which would be typical if global warming weren't a thing. But, now that we're actually heading out for hikes again, it's worth guarding against unexpected showers. Seasonal armor doesn't get much stronger than when equipped with GORE-TEX — the ultimate power in waterproofing and breathability.

GORE-TEX isn't just a reserve of technical outerwear and a far superior cold-weather wardrobe can be achieved by decking yourself out head to toe in the stuff — enter, GORE-TEX sneakers.

Over recent seasons, sportswear names have become increasingly fond of using GORE-TEX for casual, waterproof shoes, resulting in weather-ready footwear that isn't a bulky mountain boot. Even more recently, we've seen the introduction of luxury names into the scene, too. Below, we've picked out a handful of pairs that put W. L. Gore's pioneering technology to use, ranging from purist trail runners to luxury reboots.

Shop the best GORE-TEX sneakers on the market below.

New Balance ML 610 XD

Bodega, Amine, COMME des GARÇONS, Joe Freshgoods... the collaborators who've recently put their own spin on New Balance's 610 model is an impressive list of names. However, I'd argue that it's hard to beat this stealthy black-and-yellow colorway with its GORE-TEX membrane.

Clarks Originals Wallabee GTX

A classic model from British shoemaker Clarks, the Wallabee has been turned outdoor-ready. This model includes GORE-TEX®-infused suede and a cleated Vibram sole while maintaining its smart-casual look.

Salomon XT-6 GTX

Salomon's trail-running XT-6 model has gotten even better — introducing the XT-6 GTX. This pair of GORE-TEX Salomon shoes turns one of its most popular models waterproof while being decked out in one of the French brand's top-tier colorways.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Element

Nike's first Air Jordan model has been upgraded with GORE-TEX material, nubuck leather, and a reflective swoosh that runs along the side. It's not just top-of-the-range hiking gear that's waterproof, there are also classic basketball sneakers getting the weatherproof treatment.

A-COLD-WALL* x Timberland Future 73 3-Eye Boat Shoe

Following up from its highly popular release earlier this year, A-COLD-WALL* and Timberland linked up for a second take on the American label's classic boat shoe. This time around, the shoe is made more functional through a chunky lug sole and a GORE-TEX membrane.

HOKA Anacapa Low GTX

Despite being a day hiker, made for more casual use on the trails, this sneaker comes packed with tech for tough conditions. The shoe is engineered from lightweight leather (which is certified by the Leather Working Group), has a Vibram sole, and includes a GORE-TEX bootie construction with 71% recycled polyester face fabric.

Saucony Peregrine 13 GTX Sneakers

One of Saucony's signature trail running shoes, this waterproof sneaker is made to go off-road at high speeds. The shoe has a range of the American brand's signature technologies, such as a PWRRUN foam midsole and PWRTRAC rubber outsole.

Moncler x adidas Originals NMD Runner Shoes

Moncler not only makes puffer jackets, but its collaboration with adidas also includes puffer shoes. This pair of cozy NMDs has its signature BOOST midsole for improved comfort while the puffy upper and GORE-TEX membrane ensure you never have cold, wet feet.

Merrell Moab Speed Zip GORE-TEX

Merrell’s speed hiker, the Moab, is updated with a GORE-TEX waterproof membrane alongside a waterproof zip closure for quick access. Produced with a focus on responsible materials, it's one of the many GORE-TEX models in the brand's arsenal that has the name of the company printed in big lettering so it can't be missed.

Altra Olympus 5

An outdoor shoe that is every bit as technically advanced as it looks, this bulky model from Altra is decked out with the outdoor brand's signature technology alongside waterproof GORE-TEX product technology.

Moncler Trailgrip GTX Low-Top Sneakers

Using its expertise in outerwear to craft outdoor-ready footwear, Moncler's Trailgrip is a luxury sneaker that can handle itself on the trails. The beefy silhouette features a tough ripstop nylon upper, a waterproof GORE-TEX membrane, and Vibram’s signature Megagrip treaded sole.

adidas Terrex Trailmaker Mied GTX

Arriving courtesy of adidas' outdoor-focused subline, adidas Terrex, this waterproof trail shoe comes with a Traxion outsole for extra grip and an upper made of at least 50% recycled materials.

Arc'teryx Konseal FL 2 LEA GTX

Arc'teryx has some of the best waterproof gear on the market, and that includes footwear. The brand's KONSEAL FL 2 is a lightweight and nimble shoe made to withstand alpine and rock climbing.

