Salomon's Technical Marvel Is Feeling Blue in the Best Way

Salomon consistently strikes the balance between functionality and style. Rugged constructions and technical fabrics make up Salomon's trail runners, but it's the stunning colorways that pushes the shoes over edge into stylish territory. Just because they're made for athletic pursuits doesn't mean they can't look fresh!

The French sports label's new ACS Pro GORE-TEX sneaker is a prime example. The "Blue Nights" colorway covers the technical marvel, resulting in a quietly stylish takeover of soft blue shades.

What's more, the Salomon ACS Pro GORE-TEX shoe features a navy mesh underlay covered by a deep gray overlay. At the same time, a beefed-up light gray sole grounds the pair, bringing some subtle albeit tasteful contrast to the model.

With the soft blue updates, Salomon's ACS Pro keeps the integrity of the technical details intact. The archival sneakers feature the chunky lug sole seen on previous iterations, plus a waterproof GORE-TEX membrane and stride-stabilizing Agile Chassis System.

Salomon

The ACS Pro GORE-TEX merely extends Salomon's extensive collection of fashionable gorpcore sneakers.

Earlier in the year, Salomon dropped more rotation-ready colorways beloved XT-6 sneaker. Most recently, the brand's XT-6 GORE-TEX shoe got a makeover by atmos, which made the shoe almost too good-looking for the trails.

However, that won't stop the outdoor guys from flexing them or Salomon's icy ACS Pro GORE-TEX sneakers during their next adventure.

Salomon's ACS Pro is now up for grabs on Salomon's website and at a few select retailers. With several sizes already snatched up, I suspect they'll be spotted on the trails very soon.