Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Salomon's Technical Marvel Is Feeling Blue in the Best Way

Written by Tara Larson in Sneakers

Salomon consistently strikes the balance between functionality and style. Rugged constructions and technical fabrics make up Salomon's trail runners, but it's the stunning colorways that pushes the shoes over edge into stylish territory. Just because they're made for athletic pursuits doesn't mean they can't look fresh!

The French sports label's new ACS Pro GORE-TEX sneaker is a prime example. The "Blue Nights" colorway covers the technical marvel, resulting in a quietly stylish takeover of soft blue shades.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

What's more, the Salomon ACS Pro GORE-TEX shoe features a navy mesh underlay covered by a deep gray overlay. At the same time, a beefed-up light gray sole grounds the pair, bringing some subtle albeit tasteful contrast to the model.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

With the soft blue updates, Salomon's ACS Pro keeps the integrity of the technical details intact. The archival sneakers feature the chunky lug sole seen on previous iterations, plus a waterproof GORE-TEX membrane and stride-stabilizing Agile Chassis System.

The ACS Pro GORE-TEX merely extends Salomon's extensive collection of fashionable gorpcore sneakers.

Earlier in the year, Salomon dropped more rotation-ready colorways beloved XT-6 sneaker. Most recently, the brand's XT-6 GORE-TEX shoe got a makeover by atmos, which made the shoe almost too good-looking for the trails.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

However, that won't stop the outdoor guys from flexing them or Salomon's icy ACS Pro GORE-TEX sneakers during their next adventure.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Salomon's ACS Pro is now up for grabs on Salomon's website and at a few select retailers. With several sizes already snatched up, I suspect they'll be spotted on the trails very soon.

SHOP SALOMON SNEAKERS HERE

Shop All Salomon
SalomonRX Marie-Jeanne Ghost/Ghost/Ghost
$130.00
Available in:
42 2/34444 2/345 1/3
Multiple colors
SalomonACS Pro Desert Almilk/Cement/Flcn
$140.00
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
SalomonRX Slide 3.0 Black/Plum Kitten/Feather Gray
$80.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Salomon's XT-6 Goes Urban
    • Sneakers
  • Salomon’s Trail Clog Advances Into a Sleek Snow Boot 
    • Sneakers
  • Salomon’s Perfected Its Gradient Colorways
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance & CAYL's 1906 is Tastefully Technical
    • Sneakers
  • Salomon’s Techy Hiker Is as Loud as It Is Chunky
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Sandy Liang + Android = Nostalgic Girl Gadgets (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Off-White™’s Stars Shined as Bright as Its Clothes
    • Style
  • Nike's Rugged Flyknit Sneaker Is for the Cool Granola Girls
    • Sneakers
  • Salomon's Technical Marvel Is Feeling Blue in the Best Way
    • Sneakers
  • Steph Curry Is On His Best-Dressed Behavior
    • Style
  • Even the Jordan 4 Gets a New Pair of Crisp Jeans
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now