The Standout Graphic Shirts of the Season So Far

Graphic shirts and our favorite brands are by no means new friends. From Prada's Cleopatra and Elvis-featuring piece, illustrated by Christophe Chemin, to Supreme's ubiquitous love affair with the category, there are plenty of statement-making shirts that have attained and retained grail status over the years.

You'll probably have noticed a lot of brands dropping more loud shirts this season, too. And with so many arriving, it can be hard to keep tabs on the cop-worthy items, let alone take your eyes of some of the particularly standout additions.

To make it easier, we've sorted the very best from the pack and lined up our favorites for your perusal. Highlights include Rhude's wild west-evoking shirt, an iteration from Aries, featuring original design by Fergus Purcell, and Nanushka's out-there tie-dye offering.

Explore some of the best graphic shirts around in our curation below.

TFW You Are Internet 1.0 Web Graphics

Native Sons X Dj Harvey x Wacko Maria Hawaiian Shirt $341 Buy at Slam Jam IT

The Softboi

BTFL Mai Thai Printed Rayon Shirt $142 Buy at Luisaviaroma

Cactus Jack

RHUDE Cactus Print Rayon Bowling Shirt $142 Buy at Luisaviaroma

Send Flowers

Goetze Ted Printed Cotton Shirt $266 Buy at mytheresa

South of France Insouciance

Jacquemus Printed Bowling Shirt $142 Buy at Luisaviaroma

It's Not Pen Ink...

Red Flag

SSS World Corp Flag Shirt $250 Buy at 24S.com

TBT to Vaporwave

Casablanca Chambre 602 Silk Shirt $730 Buy at Casablanca

Beige Bowling Shirt

Piet X Nba X Budweiser Bowling Shirt $142 Buy at Luisaviaroma

Deep Outer Space

Ice Cream Sundays

Multi-Graphic Universe

Aries Thrasher Button-Up Camp Shirt $128 Buy at Nordstrom

