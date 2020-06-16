Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Standout Graphic Shirts of the Season So Far

Written by Max Grobe in Style

Graphic shirts and our favorite brands are by no means new friends. From Prada's Cleopatra and Elvis-featuring piece, illustrated by Christophe Chemin, to Supreme's ubiquitous love affair with the category, there are plenty of statement-making shirts that have attained and retained grail status over the years.

You'll probably have noticed a lot of brands dropping more loud shirts this season, too. And with so many arriving, it can be hard to keep tabs on the cop-worthy items, let alone take your eyes of some of the particularly standout additions.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

To make it easier, we've sorted the very best from the pack and lined up our favorites for your perusal. Highlights include Rhude's wild west-evoking shirt, an iteration from Aries, featuring original design by Fergus Purcell, and Nanushka's out-there tie-dye offering.

Explore some of the best graphic shirts around in our curation below.

TFW You Are Internet 1.0 Web Graphics

Image on Highsnobiety
Native Sons X Dj Harvey x Wacko MariaHawaiian Shirt
$341
Buy at Slam Jam IT

The Softboi

Image on Highsnobiety
BTFLMai Thai Printed Rayon Shirt
$142
Buy at Luisaviaroma

Cactus Jack

Image on Highsnobiety
RHUDECactus Print Rayon Bowling Shirt
$142
Buy at Luisaviaroma

Send Flowers

Image on Highsnobiety
GoetzeTed Printed Cotton Shirt
$266
Buy at mytheresa
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

South of France Insouciance

Image on Highsnobiety
JacquemusPrinted Bowling Shirt
$142
Buy at Luisaviaroma

It's Not Pen Ink...

Image on Highsnobiety
NanushkaAdam Tie-Dye Shirt
$130
Buy at Farfetch

Red Flag

Image on Highsnobiety
SSS World CorpFlag Shirt
$250
Buy at 24S.com

TBT to Vaporwave

Image on Highsnobiety
CasablancaChambre 602 Silk Shirt
$730
Buy at Casablanca

Beige Bowling Shirt

Image on Highsnobiety
Piet X Nba X BudweiserBowling Shirt
$142
Buy at Luisaviaroma
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Deep Outer Space

Image on Highsnobiety
ROKITSaturn Button-Up Shirt
$128
Buy at Nordstrom

Ice Cream Sundays

Image on Highsnobiety
ICECREAMCarroll Button-Down Shirt
$128
Buy at Nordstrom

Multi-Graphic Universe

Image on Highsnobiety
AriesThrasher Button-Up Camp Shirt
$128
Buy at Nordstrom

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Here's to a Season of Short Shirts & Shorts That Aren’t
  • The Best Sneaker Releases of 2025... So Far
  • We Found The Best Overshirts to See You Through Spring and Summer So You Don't Have To
  • Streetwear Clears Its Throat, Declares Graphics Back
  • The Best Basketball Shoes of the 2024-25 Season
What To Read Next
  • A Dries Van Noten Travel Outfit for Your Perfume
  • Adidas & MLS Time Travel Between Each Club’s Past and Future
  • From adidas to ASICS, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • Essential Pieces for a Heated Summer Wardrobe
  • Nike’s Rugged “Dunk” Sneaker's Military-Tough Upgrade
  • New Balance’s Rugged Skate Shoes Are Too Beautiful to Thrash
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now