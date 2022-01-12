This Patchworked Fleece Is Billionaire Boys Club's Craziest Drop Ever

Billionaire Boys Club has been around for years, dishing special drops with countless peers and pals but I'd argue that it's peaked with this OLD PARK collaboration.

If you aren't hip to OLD PARK, now's a good time to get familiar.

The Japanese brand is a proprietor of patchworked perfection, well-known domestically for piecing together vintage garments and unwanted sportswear into new designs that proudly juxtapose logos from competitors like Patagonia and The North Face on the same garment.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The results are whimsical and definitely not copyright-friendly but it helps that OLD PARK only uses upcycled apparel and doesn't promote its products by leaning on the famous brand names.

Bombers jackets and riders are OLD PARK's signature silhouettes and its the latter that Billionaire Boys Club requested from the Japanese label, receiving two unique jackets rendered in black and navy/beige fleece.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

As flashy as they are comfy, OLD PARK fitted its BBC riders with the usual hardware (snap buttons, zipper closure), though it took the extra step of ensuring that the BBC logo was situated legibly wherever it appeared, rather than inverting or flipping it (previous OLD PARK designs play fast and loose with the attached branding).

The OLD PARK riders drop at Billionaire Boys Club's Japanese website and stores on January 15 for ¥68,200 (about $600) apiece.

Only those who pick 'em up will be able to perceive the loosened cut, which is perhaps the key distinction between this design and other OLD PARK designs, giving the fleece riders similar layering capabilities to other BBC fleece jackets.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

BBC Japan has a habit of dropping Japan-exclusive collabs, ranging from idol group BiSH to indie label IS-NESS.

However, I'd argue that this OLD PARK team-up is its best to date, rivaling anything issued even in the aughts during BBC's glory years. I mean, the brand's been innovating these days, sure, but if it was doing stuff as fresh as this all the time, all the better.