Stüssy Made Corduroy Birkenstocks a Thing — Now, They're Back

You can't solely credit the recent explosive demand for the Birkenstock Boston clog to Stüssy but it is pretty interesting that the streetwear brand's two excellent Boston-centric collaborations with Birkenstock just barely predated the mule's cultural transcendence. The latest Birkenstock sandal pack only makes it that much harder to ignore the Stüssy factor.

Specifically, Birkenstock has realized three of its best sandal shapes in embossed suede, yielding the same corduroy-inspired effect as the latter of Stüssy's beautiful Boston redesign. They're even available in comparable shades of brown, red, and grey, plus a nifty new indigo hue.

For all of us who missed out on the hyped Stüssy x Birkenstock drops, this is a true boon. Thank you, wise Birkenstock designers.

Available on Birkenstock's website for prices ranging from $130-$150, you can get your very own "corduroy" Birkenstock Arizona sandal, Kyoto slide, or Boston clog. It's a texture-loving Birkenstock fan's dream come true.

In all seriousness, this embossed suede "corduroy" sandal pack was initially revealed to press and buyers as part of Birkenstock's seasonal showroom, along with several other delectable treats that have yet to see proper release — let's just say that it's yet another great year to be a Birkenstock enjoyer.

And that's not even including the wonderful collaborations that Birkenstock's already launched with the likes of Fear of God and Dior (yes, another round).

Do I sound biased? If so, it ain't an accident: I love what Birkenstock's up to. Always have.

Especially when Birkenstock's cleverly incorporating a previously limited design into its mainline offering, thus granting more people access a killer design that was once exclusive to those with quick copping fingers.

The only problem is that Birkenstock doesn't always make it clear when it's releasing new product and special styles, but I'm more than happy to spread the good word.