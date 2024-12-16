Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

These Aren’t Just Black New Balances, They’re Luxurious Leather Classics

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

New Balance was on fire in the late ‘80s. The Boston-based brand debuted its signature 576 and chunky-shaped 1500 models across two consecutive years, the two shoes at the center of the brand’s newest luxurious drop.

No longer cutting-edge running shoes but now time-honored classics, New Balance’s UK-based Flimby factory has given both shoes a high-end upgrade.

Shop New Balance Made In UK

Dressed entirely in black, textured European leather, the shoes have a luxe construction more typical of a formal dress shoe than an everyday sneaker.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And, since they are part of New Balance’s Made In UK line, the build quality is a level above your typical NB footwear.

New Balance
1 / 8

Other than a gum sole unit, the only contrasting color on these sneakers comes from the raw-cut leather, exposing the brown raw edges of the material. This is where the shoes get their “biscuit edge leather” nickname from.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Available now from the New Balance UK website (they’re yet to make their way online in America), this drop rounds out a big year for the 1500, which has celebrated its 35th anniversary through a slew of similarly limited-edition and carefully crafted releases.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The 576, on the other hand, had its big birthday last year, but clearly, New Balance couldn’t resist also dressing it up with a high-end leather build. And who can blame them?

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance's Pistachio Dad Shoe Actually Goes Nuts
  • Stone Island Created New Balance’s Softest Sneaker Ever
  • The Most Comfortable Sneakers & Where to Buy Them
  • New Balance’s Beautiful “Porcelain” Dad Shoe Is England-Made Art
What To Read Next
  • Rier Knows Its Salomon Shoe Is Impractical (EXCLUSIVE)
  • These Ultra-Slick GORE-TEX Nikes Eat Rainy Days for Breakfast
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now