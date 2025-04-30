Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
It’s a Levi’s Denim Jacket, It’s a Cardigan, It’s a… 

Written by Tom Barker in Style

From the brand that gave us a $2,300 vacuum cleaner dressed in denim, another type of denim-made oddity has emerged: A trucker jacket, combined with a knit cardigan.

Bless, a Berlin-based art collective-cum-fashion brand responsible for lowkey Supreme collaborations and inside-out Fendi bags, has re-launched an old favorite from a longstanding collaboration.

Together with Cristaseya — a similarly multi-purpose project covering fashion, art, photography, and furnishing — Bless has Frankensteined together two distinct types of outerwear. 

For this reissued collaboration, a classic Levi’s denim trucker jacket is upcycled and stitched together with a thick knit cardigan. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

There are two options to choose from, either the button-down cardigan covers the front (in which case the jacket costs $1585) or it’s the workwear-imbued denim Levi’s jacket at the anterior (costing $1470). Either way, the back side of the outerwear piece features a contrasting fabric. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It’s a mismatched fabric combo signature to Bless. The Berlin-based imprint has several such denim concoctions, such as upcycled Nike sweatpants combined with Levi’s 501 jeans or shearling mittens with jeans reconstructed into gloves (jean pockets included!). 

In its almost 30-year history, Bless’ denim experiments have taken unexpected turns (its “jeansified” project includes everything from denim brooms to water bottles). For a label hell-bent on turning everything and anything into denim, this hybrid cardigan is actually relatively tame. 

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
