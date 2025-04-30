It’s a Levi’s Denim Jacket, It’s a Cardigan, It’s a… 

From the brand that gave us a $2,300 vacuum cleaner dressed in denim, another type of denim-made oddity has emerged: A trucker jacket, combined with a knit cardigan.

Bless, a Berlin-based art collective-cum-fashion brand responsible for lowkey Supreme collaborations and inside-out Fendi bags, has re-launched an old favorite from a longstanding collaboration.

Together with Cristaseya — a similarly multi-purpose project covering fashion, art, photography, and furnishing — Bless has Frankensteined together two distinct types of outerwear.

For this reissued collaboration, a classic Levi’s denim trucker jacket is upcycled and stitched together with a thick knit cardigan.

There are two options to choose from, either the button-down cardigan covers the front (in which case the jacket costs $1585) or it’s the workwear-imbued denim Levi’s jacket at the anterior (costing $1470). Either way, the back side of the outerwear piece features a contrasting fabric.

It’s a mismatched fabric combo signature to Bless. The Berlin-based imprint has several such denim concoctions, such as upcycled Nike sweatpants combined with Levi’s 501 jeans or shearling mittens with jeans reconstructed into gloves (jean pockets included!).

In its almost 30-year history, Bless’ denim experiments have taken unexpected turns (its “jeansified” project includes everything from denim brooms to water bottles). For a label hell-bent on turning everything and anything into denim, this hybrid cardigan is actually relatively tame.