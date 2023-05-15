Aw Hell Nah, Even the Vacuum Is Wearing Denim

Faded, washed-out denim is so on-trend for 2023 that even home goods are getting in on the action. Behold Bless' "Jeansified Object" collection, which asks you to dress the humble vacuum cleaner, broom, spray bottle, and "cleaning product container" in stonewashed jeans of their own.

Despite their humble appearances, these fashionable cleaning supplies will cost ya, much like a fancy pair of designer jeans.

Bless' denim home goods top out at $2,300 for the vacuum (via SSENSE) so, if you're budget-minded but still must clothe your home goods to match your wardrobe, consider the $265 wooden broom or plastic bottles, all decked out in a "handcrafted French-made denim overlay."

Society is currently at the peak — or nadir, depending on your perspective — of a weirdo denim obsession.

It's been mere months since Julia Fox debuted a denim dress (jress?), for instance, the natural evolution of her denim shoe-pants (shpants?).

And who could forget those inconceivably popular denim boots that took over TikTok and inspired a host of DIY dupes.

But Bless doesn't participate in trends as much as it comments on consumer culture.

Founded in 1995 by Desiree Heiss and Ines Kaag, Bless is a multifaceted art project that encompasses all aspects of material intrigue.

The label produces a seasonal clothing collection packed with wearable oddities; therein, denim is a constant obsession epitomized by Bless' signature Overjogging trousers made of vintage Levi's jeans and Nike sweats.

But Bless also devises art installations, quirky collectibles, trompe l'oiel art prints, and whatever else its founders envision.

The idea isn't to create conventionally marketable apparel but a comprehensive exploration of the seemingly-familiar. That is to say, stuff you recognize contextualized in ways you didn't ever imagine.

Hence Bless created one-of-one patchwork adidas creations in place of a conventional collaboration back in 2012 and pieced together deadstock fur into wanton wigs for Martin Margiela's Fall/Winter 1997 runway show.

The denim-wrapped home goods are hardly an oddity in Bless' oeuvre, though they are amusingly prescient given the denim trends of today. They make more sense as art objects than as actual cleaning supplies but, hey, why not both?