Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Aw Hell Nah, Even the Vacuum Is Wearing Denim

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

Faded, washed-out denim is so on-trend for 2023 that even home goods are getting in on the action. Behold Bless' "Jeansified Object" collection, which asks you to dress the humble vacuum cleaner, broom, spray bottle, and "cleaning product container" in stonewashed jeans of their own.

Despite their humble appearances, these fashionable cleaning supplies will cost ya, much like a fancy pair of designer jeans.

Bless' denim home goods top out at $2,300 for the vacuum (via SSENSE) so, if you're budget-minded but still must clothe your home goods to match your wardrobe, consider the $265 wooden broom or plastic bottles, all decked out in a "handcrafted French-made denim overlay."

1 / 3

Society is currently at the peak — or nadir, depending on your perspective — of a weirdo denim obsession.

It's been mere months since Julia Fox debuted a denim dress (jress?), for instance, the natural evolution of her denim shoe-pants (shpants?).

And who could forget those inconceivably popular denim boots that took over TikTok and inspired a host of DIY dupes.

But Bless doesn't participate in trends as much as it comments on consumer culture.

Founded in 1995 by Desiree Heiss and Ines Kaag, Bless is a multifaceted art project that encompasses all aspects of material intrigue.

The label produces a seasonal clothing collection packed with wearable oddities; therein, denim is a constant obsession epitomized by Bless' signature Overjogging trousers made of vintage Levi's jeans and Nike sweats.

But Bless also devises art installations, quirky collectibles, trompe l'oiel art prints, and whatever else its founders envision.

The idea isn't to create conventionally marketable apparel but a comprehensive exploration of the seemingly-familiar. That is to say, stuff you recognize contextualized in ways you didn't ever imagine.

Hence Bless created one-of-one patchwork adidas creations in place of a conventional collaboration back in 2012 and pieced together deadstock fur into wanton wigs for Martin Margiela's Fall/Winter 1997 runway show.

The denim-wrapped home goods are hardly an oddity in Bless' oeuvre, though they are amusingly prescient given the denim trends of today. They make more sense as art objects than as actual cleaning supplies but, hey, why not both?

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    No More Sneakers: Kanye Is Just Wearing Socks Now

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    WTF Is Going On With Kanye's New YEEZY Shoes?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Why fragment design Will Never Die

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Jorts and Timbs? Suddenly We're Back in 90s New York

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Martha Stewart Covers 'SI' Swimsuit Issue at 81 Years Young

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Aw Hell Nah, Even the Vacuum Is Wearing Denim

    Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023