Bodega’s NB Collab Keeps Things Simple

New Balance’s 574 is a severely underrated silhouette. Often overshadowed by its 990, 1500, and 327 counterparts (to name a few), the 574 is arguably a victim of its own minimalist beauty.

Derived of any high-tech features, innovative materials, or runway-ready credentials, the 574 is a sneaker that is exactly what it promises to be: a no-nonsense, everyday shoe.

While other silhouettes have been the focus of extravagant or much sought-after collaborations with some of sneaker’s biggest names, the 574 remains virtually untouched aside from modest link-ups with the likes of BEAMS, Miu Miu, and STAUD.

Yes Salehe Bembury’s take on the silhouette may be bringing in the plaudits, but when the overall result takes a portion of the upper and near-on resembles nothing of the original look and has a whistle at the heel, it hardly warrants a mention.

This season though, everyone’s favorite boutique Bodega is having its say on the 574 and keeping things modest (as they should be) by decorating it in classic shades of blue and yellow.

Having already released sneakers including an ASICS GEL-MC PLUS, a Reebok Club C, and a big hiking boot with chunky footwear aficionados HOKA ONE ONE, 2022 is proving to be another busy year for Bodega.

In-keeping with Bodega’s “hidden in plain sight” mantra – a nod to its secretive store locations in Los Angeles and Boston – the store is dropping its New Balance 574 on the sly, too.

Initially exclusive to a Paris Fashion Week po-up, a full release is set to follow on July 15 alongside accompanying apparel via Bodega's website, with the sneakers limited to one per customer.

For New Balance, this collaboration comes the same week as the launch of its new “Moonbeam With Macadamia Nut” 990 pack courtesy of Teddy Santis, and the official unveiling of its latest Stone Island link-up. No rest for the wicked, right?