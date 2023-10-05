le FLEUR*'s New Lacoste Collab Is Retro AF

Tyler, the Creator's le FLEUR* and Lacoste are back for Fall/Winter 2023 after an uber popular 2019 debut collaboration.

The rapper-turned-designer, who knows a thing or two about dressin', makes everything he turns his hand to fun, especially when it comes to clothing. So the fact that his own label, le FLEUR*, has an esteemed reputation for serving up bright colors and whimsical patterns comes as no major surprise.

It's also easy to understand why a brand like le FLEUR* has found itself in cahoots with some of the industry’s biggest names since it was founded in 2016.

That being said, it's Lacoste link up remains its finest yet so the news that a fresh batch of tennis-inspired apparel is set to land on October 11 is music to the ears.

1 / 5 le FLEUR*/Lacoste

The collection, which is said to be a continuation of the pair's debut, sees another distinctively le FLEUR* color palette fused with signature Lacoste garments. From a sleeveless V-neck sweater, cable knit cardigan, and a cardigan stitch polo shirt to short-sleeve polos with a co-branded le FLEUR* Lacoste alligator patch, the result is as traditional as it is progressive.

A twill jacquard set that includes a Harrington jacket, pleated pants, and pleated skirt sits alongside jackets, pants and skirts set in a cozy woolen fabric, while staples like appliqué T-shirts, socks, and jewelry round things out.

le FLEUR*, formerly known as GOLF le FLEUR*, dropped "Golf" from its name back in 2021 as Tyler went about positioning it as a more premium label. While this has worked to an extent (which means the clothes are harder to get a hold of) the designs themselves are the same.

That, though, is good news in terms of le FLEUR*’s new Lacoste collab. The downer being that you'll need to have your wits about you if you're going to cop any.