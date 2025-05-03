Four Disney Cult Classics, Four Limited-Edition Drops

Four cult classics, over 15 pieces of limited edition merch, and a series of drops across two weeks: Highsnobiety and Disney have one big celebration of iconic cinema incoming.

The Disney CULT CLASSICS collection sees four of our favorite Disney-owned productions reimagined through distinct lines of graphic merchandise. FLUBBER, Fight Club, Romeo + Juliet, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer all have dedicated capsule releases celebrating their lasting legacies.

It all begins on May 6 with Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The series, which debuted in 1997 and ran for seven seasons (amassing an immense 144 episodes in the process), is reimagined through a gothic-themed selection comprising a deep purple graphic T-shirt, oversized ‘90s-inspired grey hoodie, black baseball cap, and a keychain.

Oh, and of course we couldn’t resist featuring the word “slay” across the whole assortment.

Two days later, it’s time for Fight Club. David Fincher’s critique of consumer culture and toxic masculinity, starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton, is part of the Disney family by way of its 21st Century Fox acquisition.

A leather jacket created with classic American label Schott NYC arrives alongside a tank top and graphic tee referencing the film’s pink soap imagery, completing a three-piece Fight Club drop.

The following week, the remaining duo of cult classics get their big releases. Flubber, the 1997 sci-fi comedy starring Robin Williams, kicks proceedings off on May 13.

A videotape of the film (remember those?) inspires a graphic print on an oversized T-shirt and ceramic tray, while a grey crewneck and keychain reimagines imagery from the film cover.

Rounding out the week, Romeo + Juliet is the final of the limited edition drops. Team Montague? Team Capulet? Our black-and-white striped football jersey honors both sides of the film’s feud: a Montague badge on the left chest, Capulet branding on the right.

Arriving on May 15, there are also keychains, trucker hats, and graphic tops included in the Romeo + Juliet-themed drop. We saved the most expansive collection till last.

Each of the collections will be released at 3pm CET on the Highsnobiety Shop. To get it first, there’ll be early access to all the goods on the Highsnobiety iOS App.