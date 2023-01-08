Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Sorry, Brett, but Adot Gak Is the Star of This Show

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Brett, I'm going to let you finish. But, can we get a little — actually, a lot — of commotion for your stunning date?

Sure, Selling Sunset's Brett Oppenheim looked cool and all in his YSL tracksuit and platform kicks while leaving a party at LA's Fleur Room (smart move with the extra height).

However, Oppenheim's modelesque date — draped in head-to-toe pink and luxe fur — was truly the moment.

Who is the fab lady hanging on the arm of the star from Netflix's messy real estate show? Well, her name is Adot Gak — not "mystery woman," as a few sources have identified her.

Here's an imaginary golden star for those who guessed that Gak is a model. Indeed, Gak is a Sudanese model signed to Muse NYC, first discovered while shopping in an Iowa mall (fun fact: she also does stand-up comedy).

Gak's distinctive beauty and carefree personality undoubtedly shatter the modeling game's glass ceiling, making her one to watch in the industry.

While she's graced campaigns for projects like Human Race x adidas, Gak blessed labels like Richard Quinn, Rick Owens, and Sergio Hudson with her runway presence.

In addition to emerging in few spreads, Gak also appears in Black Fashion Fair's Volume O: Seen book, tastefully outfitted in Pyer Moss' couture looks.

It's unknown whether Oppenheim and Gak are an item. But Oppenheim had quite the gem as his date, to say the least (dating or not, treat her well, Brett!).

If the two become an item down the road, perhaps we'll catch her in Selling Sunset's forthcoming season. After all, with Christine Quinn gone, there's a vacant space for a new style star.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
