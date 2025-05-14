Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
When a Classic Chuck Taylor Becomes a Chunky Trek Shoe

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Converse’s new outdoorsy sneaker, the All Star Trekwave DR HI, is essentially a pair of classic Chuck Taylors with a sporty extra sole unit unceremoniously plonked onto the bottom.

It’s almost like they glued the chunky underfoot of a HOKA trail shoe onto a time-honored black hi-top Chuck Taylor. The shoe's original slim sole unit is still visible, but now there’s a clunky extra sole unit attached to it.

Shop Converse Chuck Taylor
This extra bulky shape is done in the name of outdoorsy functionality. As the name suggests, the All Star Trekwave is imagined for trekking. That stacked, extra-cushioned sole is made for long journeys on foot while the metal D-ring eyelets are carried over from classic hiking boots. 

I wouldn’t recommend hiking in Converse Chuck Taylors, but if you insist on doing so then these are the sneakers for you. Although you’ll struggle to find a pair stateside. 

Converse’s All Star Trekwave DR HI is the work of Converse Japan, available now on its website for ¥15,950 (that’s under $110). It’s not a new shoe, Converse Japan has dropped this model before, but it’s been restocked in limited numbers. 

And this is just one shoe in a string of similarly exclusive chunky sneakers from Converse’s Japanese contingent. Recently the Trekwave collection has been adding silky pink ballet sneakers and a “punk meets playground” velcro shoe to its family of bulky trek sneakers. 

There are loads of different chunky Converse Trekwaves to go around. However, unfortunately, they're all in Japan.

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
