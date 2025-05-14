When a Classic Chuck Taylor Becomes a Chunky Trek Shoe

Converse’s new outdoorsy sneaker, the All Star Trekwave DR HI, is essentially a pair of classic Chuck Taylors with a sporty extra sole unit unceremoniously plonked onto the bottom.

It’s almost like they glued the chunky underfoot of a HOKA trail shoe onto a time-honored black hi-top Chuck Taylor. The shoe's original slim sole unit is still visible, but now there’s a clunky extra sole unit attached to it.

This extra bulky shape is done in the name of outdoorsy functionality. As the name suggests, the All Star Trekwave is imagined for trekking. That stacked, extra-cushioned sole is made for long journeys on foot while the metal D-ring eyelets are carried over from classic hiking boots.

Converse

I wouldn’t recommend hiking in Converse Chuck Taylors, but if you insist on doing so then these are the sneakers for you. Although you’ll struggle to find a pair stateside.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Converse’s All Star Trekwave DR HI is the work of Converse Japan, available now on its website for ¥15,950 (that’s under $110). It’s not a new shoe, Converse Japan has dropped this model before, but it’s been restocked in limited numbers.

And this is just one shoe in a string of similarly exclusive chunky sneakers from Converse’s Japanese contingent. Recently the Trekwave collection has been adding silky pink ballet sneakers and a “punk meets playground” velcro shoe to its family of bulky trek sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

There are loads of different chunky Converse Trekwaves to go around. However, unfortunately, they're all in Japan.