A Crisp Denim Air Force 1 For the NBA's Rising Star

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

Nike’s newest release with Ja Morant is all about denim. Or, at least, that’s if online whisperings are to be believed. 

Rumored to be in the works is the Nike x Ja Morant Air Force 1 “Denim.”

Decked out in textured “Light Armory Blue” denim, the sneaker stays true to the good ol’ Air Force 1 silhouette with white leather accents on the Nike Swoosh, heel tab, and laces giving it a crisp contrast. And, of course, Morant’s JA logo on the heel is the finishing touch. Subtle and unmistakably his.

Morant’s explosive play style and highlight-reel charisma have made him a star on the court, but a collaboration like this shows Nike is betting on his off-court potential just as much.

While nothing’s confirmed yet, leaked mock-ups suggest this denim pair could be Morant’s first foray into lifestyle sneakers (alongside a pair of diamond-studded AF1s Morant recently teased on Instagram).

He’s already a cornerstone of Nike Basketball’s next generation, so a move into lifestyle footwear feels inevitable.

Plus, with Nike rolling out denim versions of every sneaker from Dunks to Air Maxes, this is yet another “jeaker” to add to the list.

If the rumors prove true, the Ja Morant x Nike Air Force 1 “Denim” will be released in Spring 2026 on the Nike website. There’s no word yet on pricing.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
