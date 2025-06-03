Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Converse's Most Classic Shoe Is Now a Cutesy Ballet Chunkster

Written by Morgan Smith

Converse Japan is back with another impressive ballet-style sneaker named the All-Star PLTS Lace Hi.

The latest is a little different from the ultra-chunky All-Star Trekwave stomper that debuted in May. The All-Star PLTS Race Hi sneaker leans more towards the classic Chuck Taylor design while still maintaining that balletcore energy.

It's also quite beefy, too. The newest Converse sneaker features these super-thick soles, which make it look like a Rick Owens Converse sneaker (in-line or the actual collaboration) gone ballerina.

The All-Star PLTS Lace Hi sneaker even comes in a classic black colorway, further adding to the lord of darkness energy (or lady of darkness, in this case). At the same time, floral-patterned lace replaces the normal canvas construction for a more dainty look.

Like the Trekwave pairs (and other ballet-fied sneakers), the Converse All-Star sneaker is complete with silky ribbons for shoelaces. They're even topped with pretty pearls as an added decorative touch.

The Converse All-Star PLTS Lace HI is currently available at Converse Japan for ¥12,100 (roughly $84). However, if you're looking to cop, I'd act quickly, as several sizes have already been snatched up.

With ballet sneakers being everyone's favorite crossover shoe right now, it's no surprises to see Converse's chunked-up versions nearly sold out.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
