There's No Such Thing as Summer Without Broken Planet

in StyleWords By Sam Cole
If you've been around the block in the UK and EU in the past three years, there's no doubt that you've crossed paths with the playfully branded Broken Planet at least a handful of times, consciously or not. If you haven't, now is the time to get familiar with its upcoming summer collection.

Broken Planet, much like Corteiz and Drama Call, has demonstrated the enormous selling power of community building via social media. In its three years of operation, with the last two being the most impactful, it's amassed a following of close to half a million on Instagram, showcasing its desirability to a huge degree.

Celebrated as one of the UK's fastest-growing streetwear brands, it's making enormous strides, quickly becoming a heavy hitter on secondary market sites, with desperate fans willing to part with cash well over retail to secure new pieces.

Now, as we indulge in the highs of summer, it's switching out restocks of fan-favorite looks for new additions to its catalog.

The Broken Planet summer collection stays true to what's made the brand so beloved, with fun, tongue-in-cheek puff graphics offering social commentary on Gen-Z trends.

This time around, hoodies and tees are decorated with "Astral Energy" themed graphics, including a Yin-Yan motif alongside astral energy.

Each comes in a selection of colorways, including "Bone White," "Outerspace Blue," "Dark Brown," "Ash Grey," and "Washed Grey."

Judging by previous drops and subsequent restocks, you'll need to fight tooth and nail to ensure your hoody or tee of choice escape the online basket into your wardrobe. Good hunting!

