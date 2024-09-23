Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
CPFM's New Nike Drop Is Hockey Gear Gone Pixel

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

When Cactus Plant Flea Market and Nike collaborate on clothes, the response is usually just as electric as the brand dropping a pair of Grinch-esque Dunks or crystal-bathed sneakers. Sure, anything Cynthia Lu touches turns into resale gold, but the designer's clever twists on Nike sportswear are actually good.

Two years after their last clothing drop, Cactus Plant Flea Market is back with a batch of Nike clothes gone wild.

To be specific, CPFM offers a hockey jersey, goalie jersey, long-sleeve polo, jersey set, form-fitting track pants, and hockey shorts. Each is flooded with incredibly colorful hues, graphics, and branding moments, speaking to CPFM's famously playful touch.

CPFM's Nike tops are particularly animated, featuring pixelated graphics and bold Swoosh and CPFM motifs. It almost like as if they came straight from a CPFM x Nike video game (if that was a thing).

Well, at least we'd know the players would be fly in that game.

CPFM has been quietly handing out its Nike collection for a couple of weeks now. Of course, the brand's close famous friends like Kid Cudi and Lil Yachty naturally shared their CPFM gifts with the world, building up fans for the forthcoming drop.

Today, Cactus Plant Flea Market finally confirmed the new collection and a drop date. The Nike clothes will be available on CPFM's website on September 23 at 12PM EST. I'm assuming a Nike drop will follow in the coming weeks.

Fall's finally here and we've got new CPFM x Nike clothes? Feels like an early Christmas. Thanks, Santa Swoosh and Cactus.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
