Highsnobiety
Burberry Goes Monogram Mad Again At Jondal Ibiza

Written by Tayler Willson in Culture
Burberry
Bangkok, Dubai, Saint-Tropez, Miami, and Mykonos might read like a decent haul of summer hotspots, hm? For Burberry, last year, it was indeed after the label frequented each sun-drenched location as a part of an immersive takeover series.

Taking to some of the best holiday destinations on the planet, the brand spotlighted various collections by dripping a luxury location out with its unmistakable Thomas Burberry monogram.

Burberry
Now for 2022 — and the launch of its latest Thomas Burberry Summer Monogram collection – the brand is returning to the familiar location of Jondal (a chiringuito, or beachside bar, based in the idyllic cove of Cala Jondal) on Ibiza’s southern coast, to soak the particulars in its bespoke black and brown TB Summer Monogram.

Introduced by Burberry's chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci, the new TB Summer Monogram is an amalgamation of the original Thomas Burberry logo reimagined through the full-bore Tisci lens.

Burberry
The accompanying collection – which is available to buy at the pop-up itself on Jondal beachfront, as well as online – comprises everything from tees, shirts, and kaftans, to shorts, swimwear and a Lola bucket bag, as well as a myriad of accessories in matching makeups.

Burberry/Roblox
This news follows Burberry’s recent Roblox handbag release, which saw a collection of virtual handbags in the style of Burberry's Lola bag decorated with various nature and outdoors-inspired elements, like clouds, water, and wild foliage.

That collection could be worn across millions of experiences throughout Roblox’s online gaming platform, but not IRL. Still, it was only Burberry's latest foray into the vast virtual realm after dropping NFTs and skins for Blankos Block Party.

For those after some physical Burberry action – and some bloody good drinks to go with it – Cala Jondal is more up your alley.

Tayler Willson
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
