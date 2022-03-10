Mad About Supreme x Burberry Plaid

This article was published on March 9 and updated on March 10

In case you haven't heard the news: Supreme's back, baby, and its SS22 Burberry collab is definitive proof.

Having only just announced Tremaine Emory as its new creative director, Supreme is cresting on a wave of newfound (refound?) hype.

Its Burberry collab isn't reinventing the wheel but, then again, does it have to? (It does not)

Dropping March 10 via Supreme's web store, Burberry's website, and select locations (exact addresses below), the Supreme x Burberry line is everything good about contemporary Supreme — as my colleague, Sam Cole, recently said, "it feels like Supreme's 'F*ck The Rest' mentality is back in full force."

The collab is as wearable as anything that retro 'Preme ever did, elevated with the not-so-subtle addition of Burberry's signature plaid pattern.

Supreme's outlets will drop a collaborative car coat, trucker, shearling-collared puffer, hoodie, rugby shirt, Bogo T-shirt, jeans, jorts, hats, and a skateboard. Meanwhile, Burberry's stores will drop special silk pajamas, a funnel-necked jacket, and jogging pants.

Simple is as simple does.

Despite of — or perhaps due to — the Supreme x Burberry collection's accessible items, fans have been getting extra hyped about the drop, and even jaded Supreme heads are finding their way back into the fold.

It's a rare phenomenon for Sup die-hards to give two thumbs-up to any of the brand's drops but here we are: the Supreme x Burberry droplist has achieved the rare feat of near unanimous approval.

Why didn't Supreme's collabs with Yohji Yamamoto, Junya Watanabe, or Pucci hit the sweet spot like its new Burberry alignment?

Hard to say for sure but I'd venture that it's simply because Burberry is one of those ultra-famous fashion labels that even Supreme's less industry-conscious fans — that is, the dudes who aren't scouring archive pages for OG Junya or checking resale sites for vintage Pucci dresses — know by name.

Add in that unmistakable Burberry plaid atop some imminently wearable staple pieces and you've got a collection that's visually luxe but stylistically approachable.

A guaranteed winner, I'd say.

Unsurprisingly, all of the Supreme x Burberry goods flew off shelves digital and real. Even the $2k pajama sets didn't stick around.

Resale is basically what you'd expect: $500~ for the Bogo hoodies, $300~ for the T-shirts, $650~ for the trucker jackets, and upwards of $1k for the puffers. Leather garments are going for upwards of $4k, though, so anyone who picked up one of the $2750 funnel-necked jackets stands to make a healthy profit.

Participating Burberry stockists

• 121 Regent Street, London W1B 4TB • 376-378 Rue St Honoré, 75001, Paris • 131 Spring Street, New York, New York, 10012 • 301 North Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, California, 90210 • Alexandra House, 18 Chater Road, Hong Kong • Shanghai Plaza 66 L117, No.1266, Nanjing West Road, Jin’an District, Shanghai • Cheongdam-dong, 459 Dosandae-ro, Gangnam-Gu, Seoul 06015 • Omotesando,5-2-29 Jingumae, Shibuya-Ku, Tokyo 150-0001

Participating Supreme stockists

• London (+ Dover Street Market) • Paris • Milan • Berlin • New York (+ Dover Street Market) • Los Angeles (+ Dover Street Market) • San Francisco • Tokyo • Nagoya • Osaka • Fukuoka