Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Daniel Lee's Burberry Is "Present & Future Informed By the Past" (EXCLUSIVE)

in StyleWords By Aerin Daniel
1 / 9
Burberry

Burberry creative director Daniel Lee creates progressive luxury by drawing frim heritage, from the codes established in 1856 when the centuries-old British luxury label was founded. Can you move forward by looking backwards? Lee can.

‘Burberry’s history was a huge draw for me, this really influenced the design process," Lee tells Highsnobiety. "There are real and solid foundations to build upon."

Burberry Spring 2025 epitomizes the director's process, filtering decades of Burberry mystique through contemporary clothes.

See the mingling of the archetypal British harrington jackets, weather-fighting parkas and, of course, the Burberry trench.

1 / 16
Burberry

"The trench coat and Burberry Check are symbols of Britishness, unique in the world of luxury, which is something I naturally want to celebrate," Lee continues. "I want to evolve them for the modern British wardrobe: the present and future, informed by the past."

These quintessential Burberry layering pieces — some made of new fabrications rooted in legacy, like a triple-layered cotton — are joined by fresh fare both seasonal and staple.

Shirts printed in oversized Burberry Check and peak-lapel blazers are offered alongside terrifically springtime-feeling separates fitted with three-dimensional floral cut-outs, evoking an air of unpretentious blossoming beauty.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Lee's Burberrys specializes in that sort of organic grace, epitomized by garments made of natural materials like cotton, linen, and wool that're then washed, treated, and transformed into something a bit more special through artisanal craft.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Wearability is tantamout, but so is flirtatious fun. These are real-world wearables undercut with a cheeky grin. Because, in Lee's Burberry, serious heritage meets contemporary luxury with a dash of the optimistic future.

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
We Recommend
  • 'Sun's Out, Guns Out'? More Like 'Peel & Reveal'
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Burberry's New Box Sneakers Are What We Will Be Wearing This Spring
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • After Spring Cleaning Comes Spring Hiking: Here's What To Wear
    • Style
  • For Bianca Saunders The Future of Fashion Is Unisex (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Daniel Lee's LFW Burberry Finale Is His Best Yet
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Nike SB's Lush Velour Dunks? That's Cinema Right There
    • Sneakers
  • Daniel Lee's Burberry Is "Present & Future Informed By the Past" (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Nike’s Debut Breakdancing Sneaker Is Its Best-Looking Shoe in a While
    • Sneakers
  • Audemars Piguet Just Shrunk And 'Frosted' The Royal Oak
    • Watches
  • Birkenstock's Cushy Workwear Clog Is Now Quietly Stylish
    • Sneakers
  • The Verdict Is In: EmRata’s Stormy Daniels Tee Wins on All Counts
    • Style

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024