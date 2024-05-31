Daniel Lee's Burberry Is "Present & Future Informed By the Past" (EXCLUSIVE)

Burberry creative director Daniel Lee creates progressive luxury by drawing frim heritage, from the codes established in 1856 when the centuries-old British luxury label was founded. Can you move forward by looking backwards? Lee can.

‘Burberry’s history was a huge draw for me, this really influenced the design process," Lee tells Highsnobiety. "There are real and solid foundations to build upon."

Burberry Spring 2025 epitomizes the director's process, filtering decades of Burberry mystique through contemporary clothes.

See the mingling of the archetypal British harrington jackets, weather-fighting parkas and, of course, the Burberry trench.

"The trench coat and Burberry Check are symbols of Britishness, unique in the world of luxury, which is something I naturally want to celebrate," Lee continues. "I want to evolve them for the modern British wardrobe: the present and future, informed by the past."

These quintessential Burberry layering pieces — some made of new fabrications rooted in legacy, like a triple-layered cotton — are joined by fresh fare both seasonal and staple.

Shirts printed in oversized Burberry Check and peak-lapel blazers are offered alongside terrifically springtime-feeling separates fitted with three-dimensional floral cut-outs, evoking an air of unpretentious blossoming beauty.

Lee's Burberrys specializes in that sort of organic grace, epitomized by garments made of natural materials like cotton, linen, and wool that're then washed, treated, and transformed into something a bit more special through artisanal craft.

Wearability is tantamout, but so is flirtatious fun. These are real-world wearables undercut with a cheeky grin. Because, in Lee's Burberry, serious heritage meets contemporary luxury with a dash of the optimistic future.