Burna Boy's Style Is Only Heating Up

Burna Boy is many things, including a Grammy-winning hitmaker, songwriter, and record producer. But it's time to recognize the African Giant's status as a certified well-dressed star as well.

During his sold-out show at NYC's Citi Field Stadium, Burna Boy showed us how fire his style truly is, taking the stage in a pre-torched Robert Wun look.

Burna's ensemble may look familiar to fashion heads, and rightfully so. The Nigerian musician's outfit is based on Robert Wun's "Scorched Bride" look from the Spring/Summer 2023 couture collection (Rawdah Mohamed gave the OG look a Cannes debut in May).

Now, Robert Wun joined Burna Boy on stage a couple of times before, each delivering a delicious display of pleats draped on the international talent.

What's exciting about Burna's style is that you never know what he'll step out in. Indeed, he and his stylist Ronami Ogulu know how to keep the fashion folk on their toes.

One day might be a clean, straightforward Louis Vuitton suit. Another night could see the artist put on a spiky display in Cho Gi-Seok's KUSIKOHC label. Another day is literal sheer excellence in a naked Rick Owens shirt.

There's also been effortless looks courtesy of Bottega Veneta, Diesel, and Marine Serre to name a few. And I'd like to remind you of the wonderful check-print Burberry by Daniel Lee that Burna wore to this year's Met. No notes, just chef's kiss 'fits.

Burna's fiery concert look was perfect for the historic show, which made Burna Boy the first African singer to sell out a U.S. stadium EVER. It's just further proof that the musician's career and impeccable style is only heating up.