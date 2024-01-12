NEEDLES, Timex, and BEAMS BOY Are Serving-Up a Feast

The 25th anniversary of BEAMS BOY might have been last year, but that hasn't stopped the Japanese label from continuing the celebrations into 2024.

Last year, it marked the occasion in style through the release of a three-part collaboration with Needles and Timex back in September. Now, it's launching the second part of that collaboration.

Beams

Once again coming together to take on Timex's Classic Digital watch, the special-edition model was designed by Shimizu Takashi of NEEDLES and inspired by tie-dye — a motif the brand regularly uses.

On the clear strap and case, splotches of black have been added to replicate the patterns created by tie-dye, a feature that Beams says has been added to look different depending on how light hits the watch.

Beams

Another notable feature that has been added by Takashi is NEEDLES' signature pappilon butterfly logo which subtly appears in the backlight of the watch face.

The limited-edition timepiece is available for pre-order now via the BEAMS website and will go on general sale from January 26.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

A coming together of two of Japan's most influential brands alongside a classic American label that has been in the watch game for 170 years, this is a great example of how three-part collaborations can work.

The fashion industry is churning out collaborations at a speed never seen before and it has led to the rise of three-part collabs becoming more popular. Currently, enthusiasts are calling for a Swatch x Blancpain x OMEGA collaboration and this very magazine recently created its own three-part watch collab.

NEEDLES, Timex, and BEAMS BOY are the latest to use the philosophy of "the more the merrier," for a collaboration and the resulting watch sees the trio come together perfectly.