CAMPERLAB's Twisted Dad Shoe Is Intentionally Rough Around The Edges

CAMPERLAB is known for some pretty experimental designs, but even by its own standards, the rugged Tornado sneaker is totally twisted. Welcome to the funky shoe vortex.

The CAMPERLAB Tornado sneaker wears a warped rubber outsole that sports avant-garde spikes that fall in line with the brand's edgy je ne sais quois.

But it's not just the spikes that make this sneaker so funky. It's the juxtaposition of these pointy spikes with the simplistic mesh upper. It’s like cleats but if they were made for your father to wear as ordinary sneakers.

Sans spikes, this shoe could honestly pass as a classic hiking shoe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The paneling is simple enough, and there's nothing too nutty happening on the upper.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

But to see a shoe that you could probably find wedged in your dad's closet transform into a barbed beauty is quite the blend. Unless your dad is like, super cool.

CAMPERLAB, the funky little sister of Spanish footwear brand Camper, is known for its experimental output, including leather-coated sneakers, Grinch-esque Mary Janes, and stitched-up loafers.

The Tornado sneaker, soon available on the CAMPERLAB website, is an experimental addition to an already boisterous line-up of delightfully bizarre sneakers.

Where other brands view freaky lil shoes as a side endeavour, at CAMPERLAB, the odd, strange, and intriguing are the main course. So if some of its sporty offerings seem a little rough around the edges, well, that's exactly the point.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.