Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Even When They're Arguing, Cardi B & Offset Are Stylish AF

Written by Highsnobiety in Style

Cardi B and Offset have always been best-dressed and, turns out, even when they're beefing, they still look great. Just goes to show that good taste is unmistakable.

Early on February 9, Cardi and Offset were seen in Beverly Hills seemingly having it out. What the couple was arguing about is their business alone but it looked like a make-up-free Cardi was particularly fired up, while Offset simply scrolled on his phone and smoked a cigarette.

Cardi and Offset parted ways shortly after, she heading inside the nearby building and him pacing out front.

The argument, if that's what it was, may have been precipitated by a backstage blow-up at the 2023 Grammys, where Cardi B and Offset shut down the red carpet (Cardi especially).

A short while after, things reportedly got heated between Offset and Quavo prior to the latter's tribute to the late Takeoff. According to insiders, Quavo apparently prevented Offset from joining him onstage for the tribute.

Cardi, according to sources and a video taken by an onlooker, tried to break up the fight. “Both of y’all wrong. Both of y’all! This is not right,” she says in the clip.

Offset initially denied that the altercation took place in a February 6 tweet but had more to say a few days later.

Which leads us back to Cardi B and Offset, as seen on February 9, hours after Offset posted the second tweet.

We'll never know what they were saying so all we're left with are two typically excellent outfits from a couple with consistently impressive style.

Offset has ditched his usual Balenciaga in favor of a Denim Tears hoodie and Martine Rose trackpants, while Cardi impressively mixes the high and low with silver Maison Margiela tabi boots and what appears to be a Rick Owens hoodie styled atop, of all things, camouflage Von Dutch sweats.

Not quite Schiaparelli but still very much next-level.

Speaking of that high-low mix, Cardi B and Offset are next in line for a McDonald's meal, supposedly launching on Valentine's Day.

Just another great example of how potent Cardi and Offset are when they put their heads together, arguments aside.

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
