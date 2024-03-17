It's Prada Everything for Gunna & Offset's New Video (The Store Included)

Gunna and Offset are two stylish musicians, backed by plenty of well-dressed moments and lyrical nods to their luxurious tastes. So, of course, the two came together to rap about one of fashion's hottest brands on a song called "Prada Dem."

The cover art for Gunna and Offset's "Prada Dem" track doesn't even feature the two music artists themselves. Instead, the single's artwork showcases Prada's napa leather gloves with the branded zip-able pouch.

Gunna opens the track with "I got the swag, Prada dem," setting the tone over a smooth vibe-y beat. The two fashion guys can't resist shouting out other brands like Balenciaga and Saint Laurent in their verses. However, between the visuals and the single's name, it's clear that Prada is the main character.

In the "Prada Dem" music video, Gunna and Offset prove you can never have too much Prada in one visual. Set inside of Prada's SoHo store in New York City (seriously), Gunna and Offset suit up in their best Prada 'fits.

At one point, Gunna and Offset both donned full-length leather coats by the Milanese label. Offset's ensemble included a Prada leather vest equipped with plenty of pockets (and a $6,900 price tag). The brand's leather bolo tie completed Offset's cool look, which was effortlessly arranged by wardrobe stylist Shaleeta "SheShe" Pendleton.

Other Prada highlights included appearances by the brand's famously chunky shoes, square sunglasses, and more gloves. Gunna even wore a full Prada Spring/Summer 2024 outfit (that one with the multi-pocketed shirt and high high-waisted shorts).

Offset is currently on his Set It Off tour following the release of his new album and a stylish promo run. But that didn't stop the musician from linking up with fellow drip music maker Gunna to show love to the house that Mario and Miuccia Prada built.