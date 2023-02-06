Behold! The Best 'Fits from 2023 Grammys Red Carpet

It's that time of year again, ladies and gentlemen: Grammys season, that is. More importantly, it's time to round up the best-dressed celeb ensembles from the 2023 Grammys red carpet.

In addition to wins, losses, and epic performances by Lizzo and Steve Lacy, music's biggest night delivered its fair share of best (and worst) style moments by its celebrity attendees. So, naturally, we've ranked the top looks to grace the 2023 Grammys.

Join us as we relish in the cream of the crop 'fits that blessed the 2023 Grammys red carpet.

Doja Cat

Getty Images / Jeff Kravitz

First up, we have Doja Cat swaddled in Atelier Versace latex. 10s across the board!

Shaggy

Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer/

More like "It Was Me" — Shaggy cleans up great.

Berit Gwendolyn Gilma

Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer

Loving the Fifth Element reboot!

Tim Nelson and Sam Netterfield

Getty Images / Amy Sussman

The award for God's Favorite — and ours, too — goes to Cub Sport's Tim Nelson and Sam Netterfield!

Maranda Curtis

Getty Images / Amy Sussman

Lots of love.

Sullivan Fortner and Cécile McLorin Salvant

Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer

Hat action!!! Now that's how you command attention.

Carlos Simon

Getty Images / Amy Sussman

Now, that's how you do harness. Designed by Ariel McCalla, Carlos Simon's harness includes the names of slaves woven into its beaded fabric, handmade in Ghana.

Angela Benson

Getty Images / Lester Cohen

Drama!

Lizzo

Getty Images / Lester Cohen

Lizzo is in full bloom, in spite of Dolce & Gabbana (which provided the dress).

Benny Blanco

Getty Images / Amy Sussman

It's Benny Blanco in an embroidered denim short suit with lacy socks and mary janes. That's it, that's the tweet.

Davóne Tines

Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer

Easy, breezy, beautiful, Bode.

Hitkidd

Getty Images / Amy Sussman

Jerry Seinfeld could never. We welcome more Cool Dads to the red carpet.

Amanda Reifer

Getty Images / Amy Sussman

While Reifer's dress is undoubtedly eye-catching, can we get a little commotion for the hair? If Marge Simpson shut down a red carpet.

Ray Benson and Marsha Milam

Getty Images / Jon Kopaloff

Howdy!

Jessy Wilson

Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer

When in doubt, cut it out.

Laverne Cox

Getty Images / Jon Kopaloff/

Where's Lady Gaga's "talented, brilliant, incredible" .GIF when you need it?

Kayla Nicole

Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer

Miss Nicole should've been invited to the Met Gala with all this gilding and glamor.

Sebastian Yatra

Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer

A couple bedazzles never hurt anybody.

Ricky Dillard

Getty Images / Lester Cohen

Speaking of bedazzles: nothing says "I'm here" like a sparkly suit.

John Osborne and Lucie Silvas

Getty Images / Lester Cohen

Bump-first fashion matched with another suit with impeccable needlework? How could we say no?

Rutger van Woudenberg

Getty Images / Jeff Kravitz

Can't knock a grey velvet non-tux. Salute.

Cherdericka

Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer

Between the Olivier Theyskens look and bleached brows, Cherdericka just does it for me.

Amanda Gorman

Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer

We're so here for Amanda Gorman's Prada look!

Questlove

Getty Images / Kevin Mazur

Questlove delivers another effortless flex for the books thanks to Zegna & Salehe Bembury Crocs.

Sam Smith & Posse

Getty Images / Lester Cohen

It's Sam Smith and his posse, Kim Petras, Violet Chachki & Gottmik included. Need we say more?

Pharrell Williams

Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer

Pharrell in custom Earnest W. Baker leather wasn't on our Grammys bingo cards!

Thundercat

Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer

One word: iconic!

Anderson Paak

Getty Images / Lester Cohen

You can always count of Anderson Paak to bring pure joy (and amazing Gucci suits) to the red carpet.

Steve Lacy

Saint Laurent

Chalk another red carpet win up for Steve Lacy.

Lil Uzi Vert

Getty Images / Kevin Mazur

With spiked hair and Balenciaga's hulking steppers, Uzi is a punk prince on the red carpet.

Cardi B

Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer

The moment we've been waiting for: Cardi B brings the glam and swirls in a stunning blue gown, courtesy of Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.

Lil Wayne

Getty Images / Johnny Nunez

Living for Lil Wayne's Loewe x Howl's Moving Castle moment!