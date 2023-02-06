Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Behold! The Best 'Fits from 2023 Grammys Red Carpet

Written by Highsnobiety in Style

It's that time of year again, ladies and gentlemen: Grammys season, that is. More importantly, it's time to round up the best-dressed celeb ensembles from the 2023 Grammys red carpet.

In addition to wins, losses, and epic performances by Lizzo and Steve Lacy, music's biggest night delivered its fair share of best (and worst) style moments by its celebrity attendees. So, naturally, we've ranked the top looks to grace the 2023 Grammys.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Join us as we relish in the cream of the crop 'fits that blessed the 2023 Grammys red carpet.

Doja Cat

First up, we have Doja Cat swaddled in Atelier Versace latex. 10s across the board!

Shaggy

More like "It Was Me" — Shaggy cleans up great.

Berit Gwendolyn Gilma

Loving the Fifth Element reboot!

Tim Nelson and Sam Netterfield

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The award for God's Favorite — and ours, too — goes to Cub Sport's Tim Nelson and Sam Netterfield!

Maranda Curtis

Lots of love.

Sullivan Fortner and Cécile McLorin Salvant

Hat action!!! Now that's how you command attention.

Carlos Simon

Now, that's how you do harness. Designed by Ariel McCalla, Carlos Simon's harness includes the names of slaves woven into its beaded fabric, handmade in Ghana.

Angela Benson

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Drama!

Lizzo

Lizzo is in full bloom, in spite of Dolce & Gabbana (which provided the dress).

Benny Blanco

It's Benny Blanco in an embroidered denim short suit with lacy socks and mary janes. That's it, that's the tweet.

Davóne Tines

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Easy, breezy, beautiful, Bode.

Hitkidd

Jerry Seinfeld could never. We welcome more Cool Dads to the red carpet.

Amanda Reifer

While Reifer's dress is undoubtedly eye-catching, can we get a little commotion for the hair? If Marge Simpson shut down a red carpet.

Ray Benson and Marsha Milam

Howdy!

Jessy Wilson

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

When in doubt, cut it out.

Laverne Cox

Where's Lady Gaga's "talented, brilliant, incredible" .GIF when you need it?

Kayla Nicole

Miss Nicole should've been invited to the Met Gala with all this gilding and glamor.

Sebastian Yatra

A couple bedazzles never hurt anybody.

Ricky Dillard

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Speaking of bedazzles: nothing says "I'm here" like a sparkly suit.

John Osborne and Lucie Silvas

Bump-first fashion matched with another suit with impeccable needlework? How could we say no?

Rutger van Woudenberg

Can't knock a grey velvet non-tux. Salute.

Cherdericka

Between the Olivier Theyskens look and bleached brows, Cherdericka just does it for me.

Amanda Gorman

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

We're so here for Amanda Gorman's Prada look!

Questlove

Questlove delivers another effortless flex for the books thanks to Zegna & Salehe Bembury Crocs.

Sam Smith & Posse

It's Sam Smith and his posse, Kim Petras, Violet Chachki & Gottmik included. Need we say more?

Pharrell Williams

Pharrell in custom Earnest W. Baker leather wasn't on our Grammys bingo cards!

Thundercat

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

One word: iconic!

Anderson Paak

You can always count of Anderson Paak to bring pure joy (and amazing Gucci suits) to the red carpet.

Steve Lacy

Chalk another red carpet win up for Steve Lacy.

Lil Uzi Vert

With spiked hair and Balenciaga's hulking steppers, Uzi is a punk prince on the red carpet.

Cardi B

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The moment we've been waiting for: Cardi B brings the glam and swirls in a stunning blue gown, courtesy of Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.

Lil Wayne

Living for Lil Wayne's Loewe x Howl's Moving Castle moment!

Sold Out
Entire StudiosHeavy Hood Brunette
$112.75
$205.00
Sold Out
Image on Highsnobiety
adidasCampus 00s
$120
Buy at Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
Acne StudiosEmbroidered Swim Shorts
$141
Buy at Highsnobiety
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • We Found The Best Overshirts to See You Through Spring and Summer So You Don't Have To
  • The 9 Dandiest Details You Missed In the 2025 Met Gala Outfits
  • The Best Sneaker Releases of 2025... So Far
  • A 35-Year-Old Jordan 5 Sneaker Gets a Fire (Red) Reboot
  • Dressed in an ACG Outfit, Nike's Book 1 Sneaker Is Beautifully Outdoorsy
What To Read Next
  • Bathed in Glitter, adidas’ Samba Sneaker Still Shines
  • Jack Harlow's Next New Balance Sneaker Is a Super Slick Soccer Shoe
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now