For Cardi B & Offset, Couple Dressing Comes From the (Chrome) Heart

Cardi B and Offset are a stylish pair. The two are typically fitted up, no matter the occasion. Haute couture week? Yep. Date night at McDonald's? Of course. Arguments in the street? You betcha.

For the release of Offset's newest album, Set It Off, Cardi and Offset very well set things off in style, arriving at the release party in some pretty fashionable wears.

Offset, the man of the night, opted for Chrome Hearts flexes, wearing the brand's green limited edition cardigan and graphic jeans. Underneath his sweater, the musician kept things neat with a classic white shirt and black tie combo.

While a pair of black shades shielded his face, Offset flexed Prada's chunky Diapason shoes from the men's Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

The verdict? Fire, just like his album cover — and honestly, the album as a whole.

A play on Offset's stage name, Set It Off, has been out less than 48 hours, and folks are already dubbing it the hottest album of the year. Offset's second solo album reminds us of his great lyricism and ability to start the party, complete with noteworthy features from Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Latto, and, of course, his partner in style, Cardi B.

Speaking of Miss B, Cardi locked fingers with her husband while arriving at the launch event. For the Set It Off party, Cardi donned custom pieces from the Offset x Denim Tears collaboration — aptly named "Offset Tears" — including a fitted bustier and curve-accentuating jeans emblazoned with the collab's fiery Cotton Wreath motif. Oh, and she wore the collection's hat, which is currently up for grabs on Offset's website, by the way.

What better way to support your man than wearing his pieces? No answer required. Cardi showed us all that we need to know.

It's surprising to see Offset didn't go for an ensemble inspired by a music legend, having worn looks honoring Michael Jackson in the past. But now that I think about it, Offset did channel a music icon in the making for his album release: himself.