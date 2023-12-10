Sign up to never miss a drop
Rehearsals Won't Stop Cardi B From Servin'

in Style

The rehearsal team said, "come on time." Cardi B heard, "come dressed to the nines." This didn't actually happen (that I know of), but I'm sure it would've gone a little like this, especially after seeing Cardi B's stylish practice look.

When attending a rehearsal in LA (yes, a performance rehearsal!), Cardi B kept things stylish as usual. I'm not talking fashionable sweats or athletic gear for the show run-through. Instead, she pulled up in full designer outfit.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Specifically, Cardi B wore a checkered print cutout top paired with Y/Project's over-the-knee scrunch boots. From this angle, it looks like Cardi is all in for the no-pants trend, but she's wearing a pair of denim shorts — her top and extremely long boots just hide them.

Y/Project has all the stylish and famous moms suiting up in its bunchy boots. Rihanna also wore the brand's boots after the birth of her firstborn, RZA. Glenn Martens is for the mothers!

Finishing off her rehearsal, Cardi B also flexed a crocodile Hermès Birkin bag in hand along with a sleek new mullet 'do, with the clothing pieces put together by her stylist Kollin Carter.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Cardi B is a style icon through and through. Fashion folk awaits her presence at Paris' couture week, and she's now walking in runway shows.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It seems nothing truly stops Cardi B from getting a 'fit off, either — not an argument with Offset, community service, or even business meetings. Rehearsals certainly aren't stopping the musician from stepping out in huge Y/Project boots and a Birkin.

The style show must go on.

