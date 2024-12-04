Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Even at the Peak of Luxurious Leather Workwear, Carhartt Is Still King

Written by Tom Barker in Style
Carhartt WIP
1 / 4

While leather workwear has been flooding the market, one brand’s silence has been noticed. Carhartt, undeniably the biggest name in workwear, has not engaged with this reimagining of blue-collar uniforms — until now.

Newly uploaded onto Carhartt WIP’s website (WIP is its streetwear-focused division) is a two-piece set consisting of a faux leather Detroit Jacket with single-knee carpenter pants. And according to the brand's latest lookbook, there are also leather shorts and chore coats incoming.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The set comes with Carhartt WIP’s signature square woven label replaced with an all-black artificial leather one — a more minimal, more high-end look. 

Carhartt WIP
1 / 3

While many have replicated Carhartt’s signature workwear styles, this is the real thing and it costs a lot less than what’s offered by the luxury house leather workwear perpetrators: Carhartt’s take costs $265 for the pants and $388 for the jacket. 

Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta, Off-White… their leather carpenter pants all have hefty four-figure-plus price tags. And there are plenty of similarly expensive leather chore coats to go around. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

These buttery leather takes on hardwearing workwear staples are so ubiquitous that even Zara — the fast fashion company that prides itself on being the first to mimic what’s on the runway — has a full carpenter pant and workwear jacket set on offer. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Now Carhartt, the brand synonymous with workwear, has entered the chat.

Of course, a large reason for Carhartt WIP’s more affordable price point is that its workwear set is made of PU leather. If you’re in the market for something similar made from top-grade leather, Carhartt WIP also has collaborations with Marni and Junya Watanabe to satisfy your cravings. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

But the point is that this newest release offers a similar look to those collaborations for a fraction of the cost.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Sold out
Issey MiyakeMonthly Colors July Shorts
$415.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Dr. MartensSan Mule
$190.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Our LegacyTour Longsleeve
$315.00
Available in:
Sold out

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • 50 Years of Carhartt WIP's Best Jacket
  • Carhartt WIP's Next Big Collaborator? Nicholas Daley's Mom (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Asymmetric Frankensteined Workwear, Courtesy of Carhartt WIP by sacai
  • Carhartt WIP's Ripped-up & Reconstructed Workwear Is Perfectly Imperfect
What To Read Next
  • These Dapper Boat Shoes Ain't Your Dad's Timbs
  • Nike’s Mocha-Flavored Dunk Is as Tasty as It Is Ornate
  • Salomon Trail Shoes Crossed Over to Culture. Salomon Snow Gear Is up Next (EXCLUSIVE)
  • adidas Perfected (& Lux'd Up) Its Most Minimalist Sneaker
  • Nike’s Luxe Leather Dunks Come Dressed for the Occasion
  • New Balance's Strawberry Shortcake Dad Shoe Is the Sweetest Thing
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now