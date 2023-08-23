Ironically, sacai x Carhartt WIP Is the Finished Product

If I were to tell you that I hadn’t been dead excited about sacai’s Carhartt WIP collab since it was first teased during Paris Fashion Week back in January, I’d be lying.

Because everything sacai creative director, Chitose Abe turns her hand to — whether that’s a plethora of Nikes, Moncler mash-ups, or jewelry alongside Cartier — turns to gold (pun most certainly intended, BTW).

For Fall/Winter 2023, Abe is doing what she does best with Carhartt WIP by presenting a selection of its most recognisable staples through her always inimitable – often wild – design lens.

This means archetypal utilitarian-wear, like Carhart WIP’s duck fabric jackets, fused with sacai’s signature nylon twill, for example. Or intrinsically Carhartt WIP workwear reimagined with sacai’s specialist knitting techniques.

The campaign, which was shot by filmmaker Joaquim Bayle, focuses on the rituals and peculiarities inherent to skateboarding and features a cast drawn from Carhartt WIP’s skate team including Pepe Tirelli, Tolia Titaev, Dede Lovelace, and Kasper Kacia.

Needless to say that since the first sightings of sacai x Carhartt WIP in Paris back in January, I’ve been waiting with bated breath. Ironically, for a collection that has “Work In Progress” (WIP) in the title, this is undoubtedly the finished product.