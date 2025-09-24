Carhartt WIP’s Stylish Solovair Shoe Is a Double-Dose of Hardy Sophistication

When it comes to stylish workwear, Carhartt WIP has few peers. However, English footwear brand Solovair is one of the few brands that match Carhartt WIP's contemporary workwear steez.

And now these two workwear titans are collaborating to create some ridiculously sleek workwear shoes that reflect the stylistic peaks of the workwear fashion movement. And in this case, good things come in twos.

Carhartt WIP and Solovair have teamed up to create two handcrafted workwear shoes that embody the labor-focused ethos of both brands.

The collab includes the luxe leather 3-Eye Gibson shoe, which sports an embossed Carhartt WIP logo at the backstay. Then there's the Single Buckle Monk shoe, which wears a full suede upper and a singular buckle.

Both the 3-Eye Gibson and the Single Buckle Monk will be available on the Carhartt WIP website for $225 and $235, respectively.

Now Carhartt WIP is well-established as the style-focused subsidiary of Carhartt, earning luxury collaborations with fashion powerhouses like Sacai and Marni. However, Solovair has been somewhat quieter in its workwear dominance. But make no mistake, Solovair knows workwear very well.

Solovair was the OG Dr. Martens manufacturer. You know, Dr. Martens? The iconic boot maker that started as a hard-wearing work shoe brand? Yeah, that one.

So if some of the contrast stitching and thickened outsoles look familiar, that's why.

Now as we know, good things take time. And in the case of Solovair's Carhartt WIP collaboration, that time is approximately 12 to 16 weeks, the average time it takes to produce just one pair of the collaborative work shoe. You can't rush perfection.

