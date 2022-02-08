Carhartt WIP Gets Faded for Spring/Summer 2022

We've managed to survive the worst of winter, and it's already time to start planning out those spring fits – at least, Carhartt WIP Spring/Summer 2022 will leave you thinking as much.

Part of me wants to hyperbolize and act like it's been many moons since any glimmer of sunshine peeped through the clouds, and as I sit under London's grey blanket, most would be inclined to believe me, but it's not all that bad.

Deep down, we all enjoy a bit of winter dress, a hefty dosage of knitwear, and countless layers. The season we love to hate.

When you catch those spots of winter sun, the steady release of Spring/Summer collections to get the ball rolling on the year's opening will have you longing for warmer days. Case in point? Carhartt WIP's new tasteful arrangement of faded shades and pastel hues.

For Spring/Summer 2022, Carhartt WIP does what it does best – maintains its archival DNA, rugged, hard-wearing fabrications, and time-tested styles, touched-up to suit the season ahead.

Within both the men's and women's collections, classic workwear staples have received an overhauled palette that is lighter in tone with unique wash treatments. This includes a series of faded pigment dye treatments, achieving the allure of washed-out, well-loved garments that have retained a deeply saturated color.

All of the season's wardrobe essentials are accounted for, with bucket hats and a series of baggage options, short sleeve all-over graphic print shirts, a wide selection of graphic tees, and all the brand's favorite season-to-season pants and outerwear styles.

Don't let the January chills lock you down – dose up on vitamin D and head over to Carhartt WIP to shop SS22 now. Also, check out the faded Carhartt WIP SS22 pieces we have on the Highsnobiety Shop below.

Shop Carhartt WIP SS22 at the Highsnobiety Shop below