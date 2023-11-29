This Isn’t *Just* Coffee, It’s Carhartt WIP Coffee

Coffee on its own is all well and good, but when you throw Carhartt WIP into the caffeine-fueled equation by way of an IRL collaboration with Rocket Espresso Milano, it really does get better.

Following on from their debut 2022 link up, Carhartt WIP and Rocket Espresso Milano are dropping another limited-edition duo of coffee treats including a compact espresso machine and a portable coffee grinder.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Designed for settings where space is limited (I mean, we all need more space, right?), the Porta Ticinese Espresso Machine drops in-store November 30 (and online December 7) in limited quantities and arrives uniquely identifiable via a numbered enamel badge plastered on its front.

1 / 3 Carhartt WIP

Featuring a stainless steel body and lustrous chrome finish, the item is then detailed with debossed graphics and exclusive coffee-inspired artwork. Of course.

The Porta Ticinese Grinder, meanwhile, is constructed from chrome-plated, extruded aluminum and also features embossed graphics on the sides.

1 / 2 Carhartt WIP

Typical of any Carhartt WIP collaboration, the release will be accompanied by a limited-edition sweater, apron, and exclusive short-sleeve t-shirt, which will land at Carhartt WIP’s Milano Ticinese location.

Sure, well-made coffee is simply well-made coffee, but well-made Carhartt WIP coffee? Now we’re talking! Get it down me.