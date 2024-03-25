This Season, Carhartt WIP Has Created a New Vibe

Carhartt WIP’s French Riviera-inspired collection might not have been everyone’s cup of tea (I mean, it was pretty wild by Carhartt standard), but alongside its new Field & Craft capsule, Carhartt WIP is creating a whole new vibe.

The Field & Craft collection, as it's titled, seems a little closer to Carhartt’s legacy in workwear than the previous, preppier release. Although it is still a version of Carhartt that no one who ever wore the brand as a uniform would recognize.

There’s still military pants and chore jackets to be had in neutral khaki colors and muted reds, much like the vintage ones you can still rummage.

Canvas fishtail parkas, tailored sweatshirt vests, and a cargo skirt straight from 1999 are highlights in blending the traditional Carhartt fabrics with the vision of the WIP capsule.

The shapes are loose but refined, an interesting take on the utilitarian and functionality of Carhartt’s roots.

Much like the fruit-patterned shirts and bathing suits of the previous Carhartt’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, there’s a much preppier, buzzier feel to this season’s collection, though.

Has workwear peaked? Perhaps, although it’s hard to be mad at the construction and tweaked silhouettes for this springy Carhartt WIP line.

Point is, if utilitarian workwear is the vibe for the foreseeable future for the streetwear set, there are worse ways to go than super-luxe chore coats and cargo pants.