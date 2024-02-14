The Luxification of Carhartt WIP Continues

Carhartt WIP has once again been sprinkled with the high-fashion treatment by Chitose Abe’s sacai, this time for a vibrant Spring/Summer 2024 luxury workwear collaboration.

Debuted during Paris Men’s Fashion Week midway through 2023, the sacai x Carhartt WIP SS24 collection has everything you’d expect of the two brands — sacai’s splendor design codes and Carhartt WIP’s functional sensibilities — but realised with a distinctly opulent aesthetic.

Take Carhartt WIP’s Reversible Duck Coat, for instance, which is a Frankensteined amalgamation of two of the Detroit brand’s signature styles (the Chore Coat and Siberian Parka) that’s been reworked in plusher, more luxury fabrications.

Carhartt WIP’s Dearborn Canvas (the one we all know and love) is bonded with sacai’s wool-blend suiting fabric.

1 / 4 Carhartt WP / Stas Komarovski

This means that each garment can be worn inside-out, while more subtle tweaks like triple stitching, piping, and pocket details also feature throughout.

Elsewhere, and perhaps the most head-turning piece of the collection, there’s the Suiting Bonding Dress, a unique style that draws inspiration from Carhartt WIP’s Bib Overall, juxtaposing rugged functionality with the fluid lines of an everyday pleated skirt.

SS24, which lands online February 22, is a much more exuberant collection compared to sacai and Carhartt WIP’s Fall/Winter 2023 debut, which was much more stealthy and uniformed affair, with ribbed high-neck sweaters and four-pocket knit cardigans the most eye-catching pieces.

If you’d told me five-years ago that Carhartt WIP would be blurring the lines between workwear and luxury fashion, I’d have cackled in your face.

Carhartt WP / Stas Komarovski

Yet, here we are and once again witnessing everyone’s favorite utilitarian label take another step closer to official luxification. Who’d have thought?