Snakeskin Carhartt Workwear Is a Wild Work in Progress

If you've been on the hunt for a full snakeskin-covered Carhartt hoodie and shorts, you're in luck. If not, well, you're in luck anyways.

Carhartt WIP released its Lunar New Year collection to celebrate the Year of the Snake 2025, and it's right on the money. The two-piece drop includes a classic hooded Carhartt sweatshirt and matching sweat shorts, both styles all-over printed with an all-over scaly pattern in a black and white monochrome color scheme that feels suitably scaly.

For the Year of the Dragon in 2024, Carhartt went with a more understated approach to the collection. Teaming up with BAO, a British creative imprint, the collaboration designed a black tee with a co-branded reptilian graphic on the back. For the Year of the Snake, Carhartt decided to go with pieces that are a bit more thematically clear-cut (and slithery).

The year has barely begun, and the list of surprisingly excellent Lunar New Year 2025 collections is extensive. And also really impressive.

Over the past few weeks, several brands have been pushing the snake agenda with stylistic grace.

Between Birkenstock's scaly sandals, Miu Miu's crochet-knit serpent charms, and Stone Island's unique snake-like weave.

And considering that the 2025 Lunar New Year isn't until January 29, there could be several more impressively slick collections dropped over the rest of the month.

But until those forthcoming collections are released, Carhartt has you covered in a full reptilian get-up. The only issue is that the Carhartt WIP Lunar New Year pack is exclusively available at Carhartt's Australia and Asia stores. We want a wider release!