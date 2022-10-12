Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

CARICOM Is Exploring Culture Through a Black Lens

Written by Tayler Willson in Culture
CARICOM
1 / 2

Since its inception in 2017, CARICOM has gone about exploring the intersection between the experiences of Black people and football across the United Kingdom.

Founded by Calum Jacobs – the author of A New Formation: How Black Footballers Shaped the Modern Game – CARICOM is both an annual print magazine and online platform that's ultimately making a difference.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

“Essentially, it all started because we wanted to understand how the experiences of Black football fans – and players – differed from other football fans,” Jacobs told Highsnobiety on how CARICOM came about.

“What did we see, cherish, remember, and interpret differently, and could writing exist about Black people in football that didn’t ask familiar questions about racism “in football”? I explored all of these things further in my book, which is essentially an extension of CARICOM.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For its third issue, CARICOM is presenting The Island, an innovative project which offers people the chance to virtually escape to a different world.

In a time when Black people’s very existence is becoming increasingly defined by their experiences of racism, the inhabitants of this unknown tropical paradise we call The Island refuses to play by those same rules.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

“The goal of The Island is to provide a digital mental retreat to people, specifically Black people, who want to also escape into a world custom built to provide that,” Jacobs continues.

"All the video, sounds, and illustration have been inspired by references from West Africa, the Caribbean and South America."

A dynamic multimedia project at its core, The Island marks the beginning of a bold new era for CARICOM, and one that sees it incorporate fashion, culture, and visual storytelling for the first time.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The project includes a short story created in partnership with UK producer Conducta, a special-edition football kit constructed by Nike, 3D-printed whistles produced by Black-owned studio North West World, and much more.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

“The project is mainly housed on our website and is an evolving space with multiple elements designed to hold your attention longer, and disrupt our relationship with the infinite doom scroll.”

"It's also an attempt to encourage different voices to drill down into both the broader, and more specific, aspects of the black experience, while summarily rejecting the notion that trauma is the only lens it can be examined through."

Shop our mid-season sale

Sold out
AFFXWRKSOnsite Cordura Pant Black
$235.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Our LegacyDeja Vu Base Sweatshirt Green
$260.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
MM6 Maison Margiela x EastpakBorsa Tracolla Shoulder Bag Black
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Why Weren’t Some of New York’s Foremost Black Designers at the Met Gala?
  • icebreaker Is Running Wild At The Speed Project
  • Standom State of Mind: Walmart’s Amplification of Black Artistry Can’t Be Ignored
  • The Best High-Quality Blank Sweats in Streetwear And Beyond
  • Nike's Timelessly Clean "Black Cat" Jordan Sneaker Is Officially Born Again
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now