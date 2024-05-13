Sign up to never miss a drop
New Balance's Most Underrated Sneaker Is Looking Seriously Stunning

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

New Balance sneakers look good in almost any colorway, whether a collaborator's spin or the brand's own in-line magic. One New Balance sneaker having a particularly beautiful season is the New Balance 993 from the Made in U.S.A. line. 

Under Teddy Santis' direction, the New Balance 993 has seen several solid colorways for Spring/Summer 2024, including a seriously nice "Sea Salt" rendition.

The forthcoming New Balance 993 sneaker not only offers up a pleasing color arrangement, but the materials are quite nice too. On the upper, velvety textures meet matte moments, all layered over breathable mesh and coming together for the ultimate summer-ready setup. 

The New Balance 993 is then topped with these pleasing creamy white shades and contrasting black hints, forming a simple but effortless scheme appropriate for the sizzling season ahead.

Santis' New Balance 993 "Sea Salt" sneaker is scheduled to release on May 30 at New Balance, adding to the model's string of excellent colorways this season.

Just a couple of weeks ago, New Balance and Santis dropped off those "Chive" and "Interstellar Purple" 993s, two vibrantly fruity pairs  — also from the Made in U.S.A. collection — that landed high on New Balance enthusiasts' wishlists this season. 

The New Balance 993 is a hidden gem in the brand's extensive shoe collection. Amidst the frenzy for "Steve Job dad shoes," I stumbled upon the 993s during my search for the grey 992s (yeah, I was there). The New Balance 993 were dressed in basically the exact colorway but were more readily available than the sold-out-everywhere 992 shoes.

New Balance's "big three" — Joe Freshgoods, Kith, and Aimé Leon Dore — have naturally shown love to the 993 model, resulting in seriously sought-after flavors as well as more quiet spins (also hyped). But the 993's general releases? They are normally sleepers but also nice. Call them sleeping beauties, if you'd like.

Santis' New Balance 993 Made In U.S.A. sneakers are another reminder of the shoe's underrated charm. Not to mention, it just goes to show the 993 is no stranger to looking pretty darn good.

