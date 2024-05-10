Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Mizuno's Trail-Shredding Sneaker-Sandal Is Too Good to Wear Outside

Written by Jake Silbert
Mizuno
Mizuno leaps into the trail-ready shoe fray feet-first. Its new sneaker-sandal, the Mizuno Wave Evoke Switch, is as stylish as anything coming from the titans of outdoor shoes and, honestly, might be too good to take on treks.

Made of about 50% recycled materials, the Mizuno Wave Evoke Switch is, honestly, a minor triumph of design. This is just a great-looking sneaker, or sandal, or whatever it is

The Wave Evoke Switch is fitted with Mizuno's typical Wave cushioning in the midsole atop a no-slip outsole. Its upper bears the familiar shape of a trail sandal, something that oughta look familiar to anyone who's seen HOKA's Hopara shoe or the Crocs Quick Trail.

These are low-profile laceless shoes with breathable, streamlined uppers that speak to their function as daily drivers on rugged terrain, breathable and slick.

And even among all the rest of them, Mizuno's first recent stab at a proper outdoor shoe is so satisfyingly simple that it just works. Why ruin the shoe's uncomplicated good looks by wearing 'em on the trail?

There are actually a ton of these sort of things but even in a crowded market that delivers competition from brands as disparate as New Balance and even sandal stalwart Birkenstock, Mizuno's new effort stands tall.

Or small. But in a good way.

Available on Mizuno's web store for the decidedly reasonable price of ¥14,300 (about $91), the Wave Evoke Switch is hardly the hardest Mizuno style to come by, aside from currently being a Japan-only release.

It isn't even the wildest easy-on shoe in the Mizuno stable.

For instance, the Japanese sportswear company recently rolled out the Wave Prophecy Strap, a satisfyingly strange shoe that lives up to its name by wrapping the wearer's foot in place.

But the Wave Evoke Switch does join a crowded market packed with ample competition from established outdoor brands and classic clog-makers alike.

But with its humble stylishness, the Wave Evoke Switch is a worthy entry into a busy niche. More like this, please.

Jake Silbert
