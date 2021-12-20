Carrie-Anne Moss' 'Matrix' Gown Red-Pilled the Green Carpet

The Matrix Resurrections made its world premiere in San Francisco last night, an affair that left onlookers with a singular cohesive takeaway: Carrie-Anne Moss.

The Canadian actor, who reprises her role as Trinity in the fourth Matrix movie, walked the red — er, green — carpet in a custom gown by Oscar de la Renta.

As the kids say, she ate.

Constructed with a built-in cape, the pleated silk chiffon dress is accented with silver and green sequins cascading down the latter half of the skirt — a nod to the "digital rain" that's become an emblem of the franchise.

In matching green thread, "OSCAR DE LA RENTA" is embroidered between columns of the sequin work, a detail that's imperceptible from far away but breathtaking up-close.

Styled by Sydney Moss, the impeccable look was made even better by Moss's signature slicked-back bob.

Nowadays, the term "red-pilled" is unavoidably laden with racist and misogynist connotations.

But, prior to the rise of the alt-right, Neo's choice to take the red pill was generally understood to symbolize the reign of truth and reality over ignorance.

If we're to abide by this original meaning, I'd say Moss and her ODLR gown red-pilled the green carpet.

Keanu Reeves may be a sweet prince, but his suit was kind of a snooze-fest.

The Wachowskis are brilliant but someone tell Lana we've evolved past the need for white people wearing dreadlocks (yes, even neon ones).

Neil Patrick Harris, you have a fabulous voice, but your ombré suit looks like a Fruit Roll-Up.

Basically — by killing it, Moss made everyone else look like shit. Reeves not being the show-stopper of the night is a tough pill to swallow, but someone had to do it on 'em.