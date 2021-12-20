Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Carrie-Anne Moss' 'Matrix' Gown Red-Pilled the Green Carpet

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

The Matrix Resurrections made its world premiere in San Francisco last night, an affair that left onlookers with a singular cohesive takeaway: Carrie-Anne Moss.

The Canadian actor, who reprises her role as Trinity in the fourth Matrix movie, walked the red — er, green — carpet in a custom gown by Oscar de la Renta.

As the kids say, she ate.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Constructed with a built-in cape, the pleated silk chiffon dress is accented with silver and green sequins cascading down the latter half of the skirt — a nod to the "digital rain" that's become an emblem of the franchise.

In matching green thread, "OSCAR DE LA RENTA" is embroidered between columns of the sequin work, a detail that's imperceptible from far away but breathtaking up-close.

Styled by Sydney Moss, the impeccable look was made even better by Moss's signature slicked-back bob.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nowadays, the term "red-pilled" is unavoidably laden with racist and misogynist connotations.

But, prior to the rise of the alt-right, Neo's choice to take the red pill was generally understood to symbolize the reign of truth and reality over ignorance.

If we're to abide by this original meaning, I'd say Moss and her ODLR gown red-pilled the green carpet.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Keanu Reeves may be a sweet prince, but his suit was kind of a snooze-fest.

The Wachowskis are brilliant but someone tell Lana we've evolved past the need for white people wearing dreadlocks (yes, even neon ones).

Neil Patrick Harris, you have a fabulous voice, but your ombré suit looks like a Fruit Roll-Up.

Basically — by killing it, Moss made everyone else look like shit. Reeves not being the show-stopper of the night is a tough pill to swallow, but someone had to do it on 'em.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
BRAUN x HighsnobietyLogo Cap Black
$45.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
New BalanceUXC72CB1 Aluminium
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
HighsnobietyLogo Fleece Staples Hoodie Acorn
$100.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A'Ja Wilson’s First Nike Is A’One Hell of a Shoe
  • Kappa's Football Jerseys? Undefeated. Its Fashion Jerseys? Promising
  • Red-Carpet GAP Is Real — And Yours For $430
  • Once adidas' Most Ubiquitous Sneaker, the Superstar Is Reborn as Its Most Luxurious
  • What's With All the Weird Accessories, Timmy C?
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now