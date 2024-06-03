CdG's Coolest Nikes Prove the Brand Is a Sneaker Olympian

Throughout their 20-plus-year friendship, COMME des GARÇONS and Nike have blessed us with pretty iconic sneaker collaborations, including pretty-in-pink Nike Air Max 180s and those towering Cortez sneakers (an L that still haunts me).

Another unforgettable linkup is the pair's Nike Foamposite One sneaker.How could I ever forget the tastefully swirly take on the Nike Foamposite? Answer: I never forgot them (they live in my head, actually).

And now, COMME des GARÇONS is putting its famous collaboration back at the top of our minds, reviving the Foamposite sneaker for a 2024 release.

The duo introduces a brand-new and intriguing "Olympic" colorway featuring black and white swirls (the design makes the sneaker look kind of silver,, in my opinion).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

As you can probably see, the usual COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS branding again lands on the heel. Plus, there is a new glittery pull tab featuring bronze, gold, and silver stripes echoing the Olympic medals.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Released in 2021, COMME des GARÇONS' Nike Foamposites generated buzz for many reasons. For one, the fashion brand reimagined the sneaker's famously molded upper with these rather pleasing swirls inspired by zen gardens. The result was a super fashion-y concept executed by the monarch of avante-garde design.

Even more, COMME des GARÇONS' Nike Foamposites retailed for a hefty $520, while the general release model sold for around $200 at that time.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Expect the latest CdG x Nike Foamposite sneaker to carry the same $520 price tag when they launch sometime in June. Talk about a beautiful treat before the big Summer Games in July.

By the way, Nike has loads more Olympics-related heat to come.