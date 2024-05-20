Hello, Paris Olympics Jordans. Have We Met Before?

With the Jordan 4 sneaker shining this year, it's only right that the model be part of Nike's Olympic sneaker lineup (and it is!). The Air Jordan 4 "Paris Olympics" sneaker recently joined the Swoosh's Summer Games roster, which is stacking up more and more as we near the gargantuan sports event in Paris.

First looks at the Air Jordan 4 "Paris Olympics" reveal an all-grey colorway that's more KAWS-y than Olympic. One glance at the new Jordan 4 shoe, you'd probably think that KAWS' extremely coveted collaboration was back (sadly, it's not).

It's hard to forget KAWS' Jordan 4s, arguably one of the most sought-after sneaker collabs to date. The KAWS spin arrived doused in a "Cool Grey" shade and adorned with the artist's famed "X" motifs.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In addition to super subtle borrows from KAWS' unmistakable Companion mascot, the collaborative Jordan 4 sneaker rounds off with this cool icy translucent outsole.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

KAWS' grey spin retailed for $350, but the pricey tag didn't stop lucky fans from snapping up the shoe when it dropped in 2017. Nowadays, the KAWS x Jordan 4 shoes are going for nothing less than $2,000 on the resale side.

Took the L in 2017 or hesitant to drop $2K? The Jordan 4 "Paris Olympics" sneaker is a pretty solid bounce-back, if you ask me. The $225 velvety smooth Jordan 4 sneakers come bathed in those familiar grey shades, from the cushy-looking collar to the rubber outsole. All in all, the neutral-toned colorway is a rather effortless addition to daily sneaker rotations.

Of course, the Jordan 4 "Paris Olympics" is expected to drop right around the time of the Paris Games, which kicks off in July. Specifically, they'll land on July 27, according to sneaker leakers.

Looking ahead, Nike's Olympic sneaker collection is shaping up to be quite solid. In addition to the Air Jordan 4 "Paris Olympics," Nike is anticipated to release the Nike SB Dunk Low Safari and revive the Air Jordan 6 "Olympic" this summer.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Again, this is what has leaked so far. The Summer Games are just around the corner, and who knows what other sneaker surprises the Swoosh has up its sleeves? Hopefully, a bunch of them.