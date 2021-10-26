COMME des GARÇONS May Make Nike's Foamposite Cool Again

Brand: COMME des GARÇONS x Nike

Model: Air Foamposite One

Release Date: November 5

Price: $520

Buy: Dover Street Market's web store, physical outposts, COMME des GARÇONS flagships, and select wholesale clients

Editor's Notes: COMME des GARÇONS has a long history of collaborating with Nike, spotlighting some of its most popular silhouettes and bringing some of its more niche sneakers out of the shadows.

Over the years, we've seen the Dunk Low, Air Force 1 Mid, Air Carnivore, Air Max 95, Blazer Mid, and Shox TL get CDG makeovers. These sneakers barely even scratch the surface of what CDG's Nike arsenal looks like, making them one of the Swoosh's most notable collaborators.

COMME des GARÇONS 1 / 9

Next in line for a CDG remix is the polarizing Air Foamposite One, which has been remade by COMME des GARÇONS' mainline HOMME PLUS menswear imprint. The popularity of Foams has constantly fluctuated, from ultra hype to somewhat of a background contender. Despite not always being a frontrunner for Nike, it continues receiving regular general releases to appease its global fanbase.

While the days of Galaxy Foams being one of the biggest drops in the release calendar are most likely over, COMME des GARÇONS might be the catalyst to get the Air Foamposite One some renewed love.

COMME des GARÇONS 1 / 6

The two-piece pack sees the classic Foamposite shell get a spiral design update, while the sneaker's overlays are switched out for premium leather. As is expected from a CDG x Nike release, black and white are the colorways of choice.

Unlike previous collaborations, these are void of any metal hardware accessories or even extraneous branding, allowing for the textural appeal to do the talking.

