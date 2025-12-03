Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Ultra-Basic CDG Play Shirt Got Kinda Kinky

Written by Tom Barker in Style
COMME des GARÇONS
If you take away CDG Play’s cute heart logo, you’re left with the simplest of wearables. This is a brand proposing ordinary Converse sneakers, stripey tees, and V-neck wool cardigans so plain they border on the banal. 

CDG Play’s newest T-shirts look like more of the same, but they’re actually the exception to that rule. With or without the tiny patched logos, you’re faced with an entirely see-through mesh tee. This is anything but basic everydaywear. Really, it’s more like kinky ravewear. 

In the larger picture, these tees are relatively conservative placed against the avant-garde imagination of the COMME des GARÇONS universe. But in the context of CDG Play alone, these mesh tees are an extreme revision of protocol.

Established in 2002 by COMME des GARÇONS founder Rei Kawakubo, CDG Play was one of the Japanese company’s first affordable arms. Its clothes are so quotidian that they’re inherently wearable and, thanks to the Filip Pagowski-designed logo, sellable to a mass-market audience. 

Four-figure CDG mainline dresses punctuated with impractical bulges aren’t an easy sell.

But a plain white $100 tee with a little logo can shift at scale, which is how CDG Play helps prop up the vast CDG ecosystem

This is what makes CDG Play’s raver tees such an anomaly. Instead of sticking to the established formula of jazzing up an ordinary item with a logo alone, these tees are a far freakier form of T-shirt. It’s the closest thing imaginable to NSFW CDG Play. 

