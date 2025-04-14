Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Converse & CDG PLAY's Chucks Aren't the Simple, Low-Profile Shoes They Once Were

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers
Dover Street Market
For a collaboration as infamously simple as the Converse x COMME des GARÇONS PLAY Chuck 70, its latest release is an anomaly.

You’ve seen the regular CDG PLAY Chucks before, they’re essentially a regular pair of Converse with CDG PLAY's signature red heart (offered in varying sizes) plastered on the side. It’s a shoe whose ubiquity has helped to fund COMME des GARÇONS' avant-garde universe and inspired a whole bunch of fashion memery.

Shop Converse Chuck 70
After over 15 years of collaborations, launching over 20 variations of the heart-embellished sneakers, this is the shoe at its loudest (and biggest). The CDG PLAY Chuck 70 has grown in size considerably. 

Now featuring a thick platform sole unit, the sneaker’s chunky bottom half transforms the proportions of the typically low-profile shoe. 

On the upper, however, it’s business as usual. Offered in either black or white, the canvas Chuck 70 is decorated with CDG Play’s signature logo. A four-piece drop of the shoes (available in low and high top variations) is available now from CDG PLAY retailers in Japan.

The "Converse With The Hearts" have evolved. The hype around COMME des GARÇONS PLAY's converse collabs might've been bigger a decade ago, but in 2025, the shoe is literally bigger than ever.

